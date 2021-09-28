Breast Cancer Survivors Search for Sexual Health Solutions After Treatment
Once they have reclaimed their lives, these patients look for ways to regain their intimate and feminine wellness, too.
Thanks to advancements in non-surgical procedures like FemiLift, no woman has to suffer with vaginal pain, sexual discomfort or urinary leakage in silence.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. While survival is the top priority immediately following diagnosis, many women deal with sexual and physical side effects of treatment months, if not years, after chemo and radiation is complete.
Each year, breast cancer affects more than 200,000 women in the U.S. After fighting breast cancer, many survivors deal with aftereffects from treatment that range from mildly uncomfortable to life-altering. Once they have reclaimed their lives, these patients look for ways to regain their intimate and feminine wellness, too.
Dr. Burt Webb, the Valley’s top intimate wellness expert and board-certified gynecologist, recommends a hormone-free solution to many of his breast cancer patients called FemiLift.
According to the Scottsdale-based physician, FemiLift is a simple, quick, pain-free laser procedure that rejuvenates and repairs common concerns for women after breast cancer treatment including painful sex, decreased vaginal sensation, leaky bladder and vaginal dryness, all with no added hormones
“Cancer treatment, age and childbirth can all take a toll on vaginal tissue,” said Dr. Webb. “These factors can also lead to a reduction in collagen, the protein that gives body tissue plumpness and firmness. The FemiLift procedure delivers just the right amount of energy to boost collagen production in the vaginal wall and help vaginal tissues become tighter so blood flow and lubrication are increased. The firmer tissue also provides better support for the urethra, reducing the effects of stress urinary incontinence or loss of urine when women cough, exercise or sneeze.”
FemiLift is a virtually painless, minimally-invasive laser procedure that rejuvenates and tightens the vagina, improving laxity and urinary incontinence. Dr. Webb says results in improved vaginal tightness can be seen immediately after the procedure with a continued increase in collagen production for months afterward. Maximum benefits are typically achieved after the third in-office treatment resulting in improved sexual stimulation and reduced menopausal dryness.
Dr. Webb says thanks to advancements in non-surgical procedures like FemiLift, no woman has to suffer with vaginal pain, sexual discomfort or urinary leakage in silence.
“Laser technology like Femilift is truly revolutionary and used by physicians around the world,” he said. “The benefits are long-lasting and the procedure is safe. Most patients can return to normal activities immediately and resume sexual intercourse within days.”
“Each FemiLift procedure takes only 5-10 minutes and is performed in our office,” Dr. Webb added. “FemiLift is hormone and pain-free, and will not interfere with your post cancer treatment protocol.”
FemiLift is FDA approved and provides a solution for a wide range of feminine issues including, vaginal dryness, laxity and recurrent infections. The minimally invasive treatment provides a safe and effective way to improve feminine urinary and vaginal health.
Burt Webb, M.D. is one of Arizona’s most recognized doctors in women’s health and intimate wellness including post-cancer treatment, hormone therapy replacement and incontinence. He graduated from Stanford University and Tulane Medical School. Dr. Webb did his residency at Good Samaritan Medical Center and is board certified in Gynecology. He is passionate about helping women of all ages with painful and heavy periods, pelvic problems like endometriosis, ovarian cysts and difficulty becoming pregnant. He is also an expert in the area of bioidentical hormones with more than 30 years of experience.
