Continuous Basalt Fiber Market is Expected to Reach $473.6 Million by 2030
Continuous Basalt Fiber Market Global Growth, SWOT Industry Analysis, CAGR Status, Key Companies, Applications, Upcoming Trends 2030PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global continuous basalt fiber market size was valued at $173.6 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $473.6 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, Asia-Pacific dominated the global continuous basalt fiber market share, accounting for around half the share of the market.
Continuous basalt fiber is manufactured from basalt rock, by melting at 14000 C. Continuous basalt fiber is used in automotive, construction, aerospace, defense, and many others industries, owing to features such as having high tensile strength, high structural integrity, and mechanical properties.
Continuous basalt fiber has gained importance, owing to a constant demand for lightweight materials with strength in industries such as defense, automotive, aerospace, and other manufacturing industries. Continuous basalt fiber offers high strength and is used as a replacement for materials such as aluminum and steel. In addition, they offer resistance to corrosion, wear, impact, and fire.
Competition Analysis
Key players profiled in this report include The Basaltex NV, Hengdian Group, Shanxi Yaxin Group, Fiberbas, Jilin Tongxin Basalt Technology Co Ltd, Armbasalt CJCS, Technobasalt-Invest LLC, Kamenny Vek, LAVAintel, and Isomatex S.A.
By Product Type
• Roving
• Chopped Strands
• Fabrics
• Others
By Processing Technology
• Pultrusion
• Vacuum Infusion
• Texturizing
• Stitching & Weaving
• Others
Region wise, the global continuous basalt fiber market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global continuous basalt fiber market share, and is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period.
Key Findings Of The Study:
• Depending on type, basic segment was the largest revenue generator in 2020.
• By end user, the construction segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.
• On the basis of product type, roving segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020.
• Based on processing technology, the others segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.
• Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global continuous basalt fiber market throughout the study period.
• The report provides an extensive analysis of the global continuous basalt fiber market trends and emerging opportunities of the market.
• The global continuous basalt fiber market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.
