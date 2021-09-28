Sterile Gloves Market in Western Europe Share Is Expected To Exhibit 3.9% CAGR By 2025
Rise in concern related to safety and hygiene, coupled with novel manufacturing technologies for making gloves temperature-resistant, rupture- resistant.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sterile gloves have an essential part in maintaining hygienic conditions, ensuring security of patients and caregivers, and safeguarding against infections. These are used while performing laboratory experiments to ensure safety of personnel. The use of gloves minimizes possibility of infection, pathogens, and other external factors. Adoption of sterile gloves has been a prerequisite for medical applications across the world. Advent of newer manufacturing technologies, increase in awareness regarding benefits of sterile gloves and improved healthcare practices are expected to catalyze the market growth.
The Western Europe sterile gloves market was valued at $1,136.27 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $2,242.78 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2025.
Covid-19 Scenario:
• The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.
• The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.
• However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.
Additionally, increase in number of end users, rise in number of surgical procedures, and increase in awareness related to sterile gloves among the emerging economies are expected to supplement the market growth. Moreover, advancements in technology related to development of novel sterile gloves are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market players in the future.
The Western Europe sterile gloves market is positively impacted by the pandemic as medical gloves are essential during the COVID-19 outbreak. They help to slow down the spread of the disease by protecting hands from coarse contaminants and protect health care providers. Medical gloves are a form part of the personal protective equipment (PPE) that are used to protect health care professionals and patients from spread of infection. In addition, in May 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that use of gloves should be done during food handling, cleaning, gardening, trades, or caring for someone who is sick, and while in contact with blood, stool, or body fluids, such as saliva, mucus, vomit, and urine. If gloves are not used appropriately, they can pose a risk of spreading germs, putting workers and others at risk. Further, in February 2020, the directorate general of foreign trade removed some masks and gloves from banned export list such as such as surgical masks/disposable masks and all gloves except Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) gloves are allowed to export free of cost.
Moreover, In March 2020, Malaysia’s Top Glove Corporation Bhd, which makes one in every five gloves globally, expects a product shortage as demand from Europe and the U.S. spikes, owing to increase in coronavirus outbreak. Thus, the company has extended shipping times to cope with demand surge. Therefore, this has concluded that rise in number of cases of corona virus across the globe has made an impact on the sterile gloves industry, by giving opportunities to key players for expanding manufacturing of gloves to uplift the industry.
The market for sterile gloves is primarily driven by their requirement in medical and surgical applications to ensure safety and hygiene. In addition, growth in number of end users, such as healthcare, pharma, and food industries, is expected to supplement the market growth. However, toxic reactions from certain gloves as well as competition pricing offered by local manufacturers hamper the market growth. Moreover, advancements in technologies related to development of novel sterile gloves are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.
By material segment, latex gloves is accounted largest share, owing to key advantages such as they are very tactile and are hence highly preferred for sensitive applications such as surgery. Moreover, other practical benefits of latex gloves are that are very durable, flexible, and comfortable to wear.
On the basis of type, the surgical segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017. Surgical gloves are intended to protect clinicians in operating rooms during surgical procedures by preventing probable transmission of harmful diseases or pathogens, which might cause infection during such procedures, especially while handling surgical instruments. Analogous to medical examination gloves, surgical gloves are manufactured under certain standards implemented by various government institutions.
The Major Key Players Are:
Ansell Limited, Berner International Gmbh, Cardinal Health, Inc, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Meditrade Gmbh, Medline Industries, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Semperit Ag Holding, Shield Scientific, And Top Glove Corporation Bhd
Key Findings Of The Study:
• By material, the latex gloves segment occupied largest share of the Western Europe sterile gloves market in 2017.
• By Type, the surgical gloves segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.
• By material, the nitrile gloves segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.
