Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Market Future Analysis Expected to Reach $8,162.3 Million by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global semiconductor assembly equipment market size was valued at $3,599.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $8,162.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.

The semiconductor assembly equipment are utilized to manufacture semiconductor chips and hybrid. The semiconductor business is broad with a diverse set of uses. Semiconductor manufacturing equipment is a critical component in the assembly and fabrication of semiconductors. Manufacturing semiconductors is a time-consuming procedure that necessitates a high-quality fabrication facility. Diffusion system, ion production equipment, physical vapor and deposition systems are all examples of semiconductor assembly equipment.

Key Manufacturers:

Key companies profiled in the semiconductor assembly equipment market report include AlsilMaterial, Applied Materials Inc., ASML Holdings N.V., Intel Corporation, Micron Technology Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Samsung Group, Screen Holdings Co., Ltd., Teradyne Inc., Tokyo Electron Limited.
Technological advancements in UV lithography equipment will provide significant semiconductor assembly equipment market growth. EUV is a chip manufacturing technique that employs a spectrum of ultraviolet wavelengths. As a result, manufacturers are using EUV machines to assemble semiconductors. For example, ASML announced in February 2019 that it had delivered 18 high-end lithography equipment to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company for $2.16 billion. Technical developments, such as the utilization of plasma laser as a light source in EUV lithography device to create high-quality wavelengths, are always available to companies. This will help foundry operators save money on maintenance and operations.

By Product Type
• Inspection & dicing equipment
• Die-attach equipment
• Wire bonding equipment
• Plating equipment

By Supply Chain Process
• IDM
• OSAT
• Foundry

Key Findings Of The Study:
• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging semiconductor assembly equipment trends and dynamics.
• Depending on product type, the inspection and dicing equipment dominated the semiconductor assembly equipment market, in terms of revenue in
2020.
• By supply chain process, the IDM has registered highest revenue in 2020.
• Based on end user industry, the healthcare segment is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.
• The key players within the semiconductor assembly equipment market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which
help understand competitive outlook of the semiconductor assembly equipment industry.

