Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027
Increase in demand for handheld drug testing devices in the law enforcement departments globally.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market is forecast to reach USD 8.53 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Drug testing devices are used to test the level of drug present in the blood. The roadside drug testing devices are typically the compact handheld drug testing devices which make use of the breath specimen of the suspected drivers on the road. According to the US law and enforcements, more than 0.08% of blood alcohol concentration (BAC) can significantly affect the driving skills and possibly can be under criminal penalties. An increased awareness about drunk driving causalities, government supports & regulations, and escalating volumes of adoption of the advanced roadside drug testing devices in various law enforcement departments in most of the countries are expected to accelerate the growth of this market.
Asia Pacific, with an increasing number of drink and drive accidents and concerns with alcohol-impaired fatalities in China and India, is likely to achieve significant market growth. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets, while the United States and Germany hold some of the most prominent players in the market.
Market Dynamics:
After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.
Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2027.
Competitive Outlook:
The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.
This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Online retailing supply of portable drug testing devices has been trendy in emerging nations like China and India mainly. Online retailers can offer reduced prices compared to the medical stores and offline vendors due to the non-involvement of the distributor chains in the business process. This sub-segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.6% during the forecast period.
• The breathalyzer or the breath analyzer is the device used for testing the estimation of blood alcohol content (BAC). Breath of the individual person is used as an input specimen in this kind of drug testing devices. The Breathalyzer is the highest used roadside drug testing devices utilized by the law-enforcement forces, bars & restaurants, and individuals to check if the level of consumption of alcohol is legally permeable & safe for driving. Breathalyzer had the highest market share of 49.2% in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.4% throughout the forecast period.
• European region is forecasted to witness significant growth in the overall market, with a CAGR of 25.3% during the forecast period. Germany holds some of the most prominent players in this region.
• North America, with its extensive use of handheld drug testing devices by highway, polices & Federal DEA and escalating numbers of drunk driving cases in US & Canada is accounted to grow with a CAGR of 28.5% during the period 2019 – 2027. The United States has the highest market share in this region and the highest number of major players globally.
• In March 2019, BACtrack, Inc., a leading company of Breathalyzer manufacturing, has launched a smartphone application BACTrack View, which is a smartphone-connected remote monitoring service that will inform the close acquaintances about the sobriety level of the BACTrack’s user remotely.
• Key participants include Alcohol Countermeasure Systems, BACtrack, Inc., MangalIndia.com, Inc., Intoximeters, Inc., Drägerwerk AG, AK GlobalTech Corporation, Envitec Wismar GmbH, Lifeloc Technologies, Alcovisor, and Akers Biosciences, Inc., among others.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global roadside drug testing devices market on the basis of device type, sales channel, technology, end-users, and region:
Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
• Breathalyzer
• Intoxilyzer
• Alcosensor III or IV
Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
• Online Retailing
• Medical Stores & Brand Outlet
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
• Fuel Cell
• Semiconductor Oxide Sensor
• Infrared (IR) spectroscopy
• Others
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
• Highway Police
• Drug Enforcement Agency
• Bars or Restaurants & Personal Use
• Others
Regional Analysis covers:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
