Endometriosis Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2028

Market Size – USD 2,060.1 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 2.6%, Market Trends –The increasing focus on clinical trial.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global endometriosis market is forecast to reach USD 2,544.2 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Endometriosis is the resultant of the growth of endometrial tissue on bowel, ovaries, and tissues lining the pelvis. The hormonal changes associated with the menstrual cycle impacts the misplaced endometrial tissue that results in the area to become inflamed that causes pain. It implies that the tissue will thicken, grow, and break down. With time, the tissue that broken down has nowhere to go and becomes trapped in pelvis.
The market is projected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. One of the mentionable factors in this regards being, the increasing occurrence rate of the condition. It has turned out to be a common gynecological condition, affecting approximately 10% of women. Treatment for the disease is dependent on the severity of the disease, symptoms, and if the care user wishes to have children. The condition is treatable with surgery, medication, or both. Medication is usually tried first when pain is the primary problem. Medications that are prescribed to treat the condition include pain relievers like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and hormonal medications, including gonadotropin-releasing hormone agonists and birth control pills, progestin. Hormonal medications help minimize the growth of the endometrial tissue and may prevent the formation of new adhesions. Though it is mentionable that, these drugs are usually not effective in getting rid of endometriosis tissue that is already there. In regards to surgical options, Conservative surgery like Laparoscopy, hysterectomy are some of the available options.
In context to region, Europe occupies a prominent market position. The market position held by the region is resultant of the continuous growth of the healthcare sector and rising investment in the industry.
Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• The endometriosis market held a market share of USD 2,060.1 Million in the year 2020 and forecasted to grow at a rate of 2.6% during the forecast period.
• In regards to Drug Type, the NSAID’s segment generated the highest revenue of USD 0.58 Billion in 2020, with a growth rate of 2.9% during the forecast period. The effectiveness of the medicine in relieving pain caused by the condition, which are nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs that work by discontinuing the release of prostaglandins that is one of the main chemicals resulting in the pain, contributes to the revenue generated by the NSAID’s segment.
• In context to Surgery Type, the Laparoscopy segment yielded the highest revenue of USD 0.87 Billion in 2020, with the fastest growth rate of 3.2% during the forecast period. The effectiveness of this surgery in accurately diagnosing endometriosis and even eliminate it in mild-moderate condition with just a small incision resulted in its increased demand and revenue generated by the
• In regards to the End-users, the Drugstores segment can be seen to occupy the largest market share of 30.2% in 2020, with the second-highest growth rate of 3.1% during the forecast period. The fact that in most cases of endometriosis, pain in the primary issue, in which medication is the first choice, has resulted in high dependency on drugstores for availing the prescribed medication, which contributes to the market share occupied by this segment.
• In context to region, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 5.5% during the forecast period, which occupied the second-largest market share of 24.3% in 2020. The growth rate experienced by the Asia Pacific region is resultant of continuous growth in healthcare technology and the rising awareness about women’s health.
• Key participants include Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Bayer AG, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., Meditrina Pharmaceuticals Inc., AbbVie Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Evotec AG, Debiopharm Group and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global endometriosis market based on Surgery Type, Drug Type, End-Users, and region:
Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
• Laparoscopy
• Laparotomy
• Pelvic nerves surgery
Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
• NSAID’s
• Gonadotropins Releasing Hormone Agonists
• Progestin
• Oral Contraceptive Pills
End-Users Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
• Hospital
• Pharmacies
• Drugstores
• E-commerce
Key Regional Markets Studied in the Report:
• North America (U.S., Canada)
• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Major Highlights of the Endometriosis Market Report:
• The Endometriosis market analysis report offers an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.
• The report dives deeper into the market and explains the dynamic factors bolstering market growth.
• The report deeply assesses the current, historical market size, market share, and revenue growth rates to offer accurate market projections for the forecast period.
• The report analyzes the Endometriosis market presence across major regions of the world.
• It determines the production & consumption capacities and demand & supply dynamics of each regional market.
• The report further illustrates the intense competition among the key market players and highlights their effective business expansion plans and strategies.
• It provides company overview and SWOT analysis of each of the market players.
