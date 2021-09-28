Addiction Treatment Market Growth Is Projected to Expand at a Steady CAGR over the Forecast by 2030
Many treatment centers that have agreements with private recovery facilities have entered the market, thus helping in the expansion of treatment access to a higher number of people in the society.”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When a person is addicted to a drug and if the person fails to control the urge, they are given addiction control treatment. This condition is concerned with illegal drugs, nicotine, painkillers, and alcohol. Usage of drugs regularly affects the ability of the brain to function, which leads to failure in controlling the urge to take the drug. This change in the functioning of the brain occurs over some time. Along with the brain functionality, drug addiction also affects impairments in health, social function, and voluntary control over substance use. It results in losing control over themselves, which further leads to damaging behaviors.
Addiction Treatment Market Report provides an overview of the market based on key parameters such as market size, sales, sales analysis and key drivers. The market size of the market is expected to grow on a large scale during the forecast period (2019-2026). This report covers the impact of the latest COVID-19 on the market. The coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19) has affected all aspects of life around the world. This has changed some of the market situation. The main purpose of the research report is to provide users with a broad view of the market. Initial and future assessments of rapidly.
Addiction Treatment Market Competitive Analysis:
Alkermes plc, Allergan plc, Cipla Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer, Inc., Purdue Pharma L.P., Mallinckrodt, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Orexo AB, and Reckitt Benckiser, Provided in this report. These players have adopted various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to gain a strong position in the industry.
COVID-19 Scenario:
• Due to the global pandemic all over the world, the Addiction Treatment manufacturers are majorly focusing on essential Addiction Treatment production including ventilators and diagnostics.
• However, due to the precautionary measures taken by governments in various regions, the supply chain has been hampered. Which may result in shortage of devices in certain locations.
• Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), on the other hand, shared a COVID-19 guidance with medical device manufacturers to notify the agency about changes that could affect availability of their products.
Addiction Treatment Market Segmentation:
The research offers a detailed segmentation of the global Addiction Treatment market. Key segments analyzed in the research Treatment Type - (Alcohol Addiction Treatment, Tobacco/Nicotine Addiction Treatment, Opioid Addiction Treatment, Other Substance Addiction Treatment) Drug Type - (Bupropion, Varenicline, Acamprosate, Disulfiram, Naltrexone, Methadone, Buprenorphine, Nicotine Replacement Products, Others Surgical) Treatment Center – (Outpatient Treatment Centers, Residential Treatment Centers, Inpatient Treatment Centers) Distribution Channel - (Hospital Pharmacies, Medical Stores, Others) and geography. Extensive analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each for the historic period and the forecast period is offered with the help of tables.
Addiction Treatment Market Regional Analysis:
The market is analyzed based on regions and competitive landscape in each region is mentioned. Regions discussed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results.
