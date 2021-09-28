Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Size is projected to reach USD 5.1 billion at a CAGR of 6.8% by 2027 | BlueWeave

/EIN News/ -- Delhi, India, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the rise in geriatrics, cancer cases, premature births, enteral nutrition, and chronic diseases, enteral feeding device market is likely to grow. Additionally, several technological advances, such as safety features in feeding pumps and portable and user-friendly pumps, are also boosting the global enteral feeding devices market….

A study recently conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm BlueWeave Consulting revealed that the global enteral feeding devices market was worth USD 3.3 billion in 2020 and is further projected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The growth of the global enteral feeding devices market is attributable to various factors, such as the increasing geriatric population, growing prevalence of cancer cases, higher premature births, increasing adoption of enteral nutrition, and a higher incidence of chronic diseases.

The growing prevalence of cancer cases is propelling the growth of the global enteral feeding devices market

Presently, cancer is one of the most challenging diseases, with new cases increasing every day. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), there were approximately 19.3 million cancer cases in 2020, with around 10 million deaths. The increasing number of cancer cases and the growing cancer rate is driving the demand for enteral feeding devices. Devices like these provide the body with the calories, protein, vitamins, minerals, and fluids it needs to function properly. Enteral feeding devices can also assist cancer patients who have trouble swallowing food due to cancer in the head, neck, mouth, or elsewhere. These devices are also helpful during malnourishment before or during surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. According to the IARC, the number of cancer cases is expected to increase in the coming years to more than 28 million by 2040. As a result, demand for enteral feeding devices is also likely to increase in the coming years and contribute to the growth of the global enteral feeding devices market.

The growing number of dysphagia cases in the world is pushing the global enteral feeding devices market



According to one estimate released by the International Dysphagia Diet Standardization Initiative, more than 590 million are presently living with dysphagia. The disease is responsible for degrading individuals’ eating habits, making them more vulnerable to eating disorders. Dysphagia is most commonly found across a geriatric population and is prevalent across 10% to 33% of the population. A person suffering from Dysphagia could also witness malnutrition, dehydration and pneumonia regularly, which may hinder the quality of life of these people. Nonetheless, the increasing adoption and incorporation of enteral feeding devices are building the senior population’s trust.



The devices ensure that the patient receives proper nutrition and food intake to improve the lives of individuals. Furthermore, developed countries such as the United States, Germany, and Japan have been experiencing a growing median age of individuals, paired with lower fertility rates, driving the demand for enteral feeding devices worldwide, and stimulating growth in the market.



Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market

There was a spike in coronavirus cases across the globe in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. The global effort to control coronavirus outbreaks led to a substantial decline in the demand for enteral feeding devices. The disruption of the supply chain and reduced availability of the raw materials for the production of enteral feeding devices further exacerbated the need for such devices in the global enteral feeding devices market. In addition to this, the trade restrictions from the government and nationwide lockdowns also caused problems for the global enteral feeding devices market as patients were unable access proper treatment facilities at hospitals and doctors' offices.



Also, shortages of healthcare workers adversely affected the global market for enteral feeding devices. However, with the global enteral feeding devices market reopening and vaccination rollout increasing worldwide, the global market may reach pre-pandemic levels in the coming years. However, the declining number of healthcare workers in the domain and the threat of the third wave of COVID-19 are anticipated to slow down the recovery rate of the global enteral feeding devices market.



The feeding tubes segment holds the largest share across the market type segments

Based on type, the global enteral feeding devices market is segmented into enteral administration sets, feeding tubes, enteral syringes, enteral feeding pumps, and consumables. Among these types, the feeding tubes segment holds the larger share in the market. The segment’s growth is attributable to the growing incidence of neurological disorders, which has shifted the focus toward tubes, as the devices prove to be minimally invasive and less harmful for the patients as against other devices. Additionally, the tubes have been the ideal devices in catering to the demand for adjusting and managing the appropriate food intake, which is not easily adjustable across other devices, thereby it is driving the growth of the global enteral feeding devices market.



Oncology Segment of the global enteral feeding devices market is witnessing a boom



The global enteral feeding devices market is segmented into oncology, gastrointestinal diseases, and others. The Oncology segment held the largest share in the global enteral feeding devices market in 2020 owing to the high number of cancer cases, delay in diagnosis of cancer, and lack of awareness among the population for cancer diagnosis. Globally, this segment will continue to dominate over the forecast period as well, with more than 21.6 million annual cancer cases expected by 2025, with an increase of 12%, predicts the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). As cancer cases increase, enteral feeding devices are expected to grow in demand and drive growth in the oncology segment during the forecast period.



Among regions, North America dominates the global enteral feeding devices market

Based on regions, the global enteral feeding devices market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the global enteral feeding devices market. A large number of cancer cases in the region is the primary reason for the region’s dominant share in the global enteral feeding devices market. According to the American Cancer Society, there were around 1.7 million cancer cases in 2019, and the number went up to 1.8 million in 2020. The growing cases of diabetes and large cases of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) in the region are other factors supporting the dominant share of the region in the global enteral feeding devices market.



Global Eternal Feeding Devices Market - Competitive Landscape



Due to the large number of players involved, the global enteral feeding devices market is highly fragmented. Companies active in new product development, expansion, and acquisition stay competitive in the global enteral feeding devices market. Some key players in the global enteral feeding devices market are Fresenius Kabi, Danone, Nestlé S.A., Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Avanos Medical, Abbott Laboratories, Cardinal Health, Inc., Moog, Inc., CONMED Corporation, Cook Medical, Becton, Enteral Access Technologies, Dickinson and Company, ALCOR Scientific, Amsino International Inc., Owens & Minor, Inc., Vygon SA, Applied Medical Technology, Beijing ZKSK Technology, KB Medical Group Inc., Eraser Medikal Ltd. Şti., and other prominent players.



Recent Developments



In September 2021, Enteral Access Technologies (E.A.T.) received the CE Mark for its DoubleCHEK device. This enteral feeding device uses CO2 and pH indicators to help clinicians place naso/orogastric tubes safely and quickly in any environment. E.A.T., is a Liverpool-based company that has recently obtained a UKCA mark and signed an agreement with Medicina, a large healthcare distributor.



In April 2021, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) announced that the company has successfully submitted its 510(k) premarket notification to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States for BD Alaris™ System. The system is primarily utilized as an infusion feeding pump across acute care hospitals in the United States. The 510(k) submission is expected to bring the fact to the table that the BD Alaris™ System is expected to receive regulatory clearance, addresses open recall problems, and implement updated features. It including a new version of BD Alaris™ System software that is anticipated to offer operational, clinical and cybersecurity updates.



The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the global enteral feeding devices market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the global enteral feeding devices market, along with industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

