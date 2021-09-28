Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028
Advancements in Point of Care molecular diagnostics like rapid testing and diagnosisNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, The global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics was valued at USD 883.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2,530.4 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 13.9%. Point-of-care molecular diagnostics have provided rapid actionable information to the patient and also quick results to the test diagnosis boosting the growth of the market. Newly, emerging molecular diagnostics has proved to meet the requirements for speed, low cost, and have simplified methods of Point-of-care applications. The development of technology, which has made able to diagnose various infectious diseases at different sites with limited infrastructure, is expected to be the key driver boosting the market demand for POC molecular diagnostics. An intense effort has been made to build on existing technologies and further to generate new technologies for the diagnosis of a broad spectrum of infectious diseases.
A point-of-care (POC) test is done close by the site where a patient initially encounters the health care system so that it provides information that can achieve proper patient management. Rapid results are ease for patients, enable timely treatment. Diagnostics also reduce the dependence on possible treatment and thereby facilitate antibiotic therapy. Rapid diagnostic tests work by detecting analyte that is found in or extracted from clinical samples. There are two main types of analytes- microbial antigens and patient antibodies. However, there are emerging molecular technologies which use nucleic acid-based approaches at the point-of-care. Immunoassays such as ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) and RIA (radioimmunoassay) are used for the diagnosis of diseases for many individuals as it displays a high quality of test results rapidly.
Market Dynamics:
Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.
Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2028.
Competitive Outlook:
The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.
This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• In recent years there has been a drastic advancement in point-of-care diagnostics, as there were ongoing developments in biosensors, microfluidic, bioanalytical platforms, assay formats, lab-on-a-chip technologies, and complementary technologies.
• It has been a principal advantage that to prescribe treatment in the first case without having to wait for ending results updating the knowledge for the understanding of various molecular mechanisms, rare disorders and the development of DNA sequencing and analysis are the factors that are subjected to improve molecular diagnostics capabilities in point-of-care molecular diagnostics.
• The medical industry is advancing by the expansion of technology in order to expand molecular diagnostics. It emphasizes prevention and early detection rather than finding a cure to the disease.
• Based on technology, the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market has been categorized into PCR-based, genetic sequencing-based, hybridization-based, and microarray-based tests and devices. PCR-based tests have accounted for the major revenue share in 2020. The materialistic growth in the point-of-care of tests provides PCR rapid real-time analysis with a high level of accuracy for infectious diseases, such as H1N1 and influenza, which are the key to drivers of the market. Next-Generation Sequencing is established based on molecular testing and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the advances in the market.
• Revolutionary changes in genetic sequencing and analysis of DNA data for the point of care along with high precision and provision for rapid diagnosis are factors in the growth of this segment. Rapid DNA analysis is likely to give a significant growth in the coming years due to ongoing innovation and R&D.
• Escalating demand for Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments tests which are portable and safe enough to be used in non-laboratory platforms which include pharmacy clinics, physician offices, and home-care settings, is expected to fuel the demand in the market in the forecast period.
• Brazil in recent years have taken initiatives for providing medical services that is funded and supported by the Ministry of Health, which runs the government hospitals in brazil they are focusing on the In-vitro devices market which includes Point of care molecular testing technologies and other testing at point of care these factors are likely to boost the market in the region
• Abbott Laboratories (US), Biomerieux (France), Danaher (US), Roche diagnostics (Switzerland), Meridian biosciences (US), Quidel (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Cepheid(US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Becton (US), Dickinson and Company (US), Alere, Inc. (US), Bayer health care pharmaceuticals are the key market players of point of care molecular diagnostics market
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented point of care molecular diagnostics market on the basis of product and services, technology, application, end use and region:
Product and Services Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2020–2028)
• Assays & Kits
• Instruments/Analyzers
• Services & Software
Technology Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2020–2028)
• Polymerase Chain Reaction
• Genetic Sequencing-based (DNA/RNA Purification)
• Hybridization-based (In-Situ Hybridization)
• Microarray-based (Chips and Microarrays)
• Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction
• Mass Spectrometry
• Isothermal Amplification
• Others
Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2020–2028
• Infectious Diseases
• Oncology
• Hematology
• Prenatal Testing
• Endocrinology
• Sexually Transmitted Diseases
• Health Care Associated Infection
• Others
End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2020–2028
• Hospitals
• Clinics
• Homecare
• Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities
• Decentralized Labs
• Others
Regional Analysis covers:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
