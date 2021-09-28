Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2028
Reports And Data
Increasing demand for handheld instruments in minimally invasive surgical instruments market coupled with high investments in R&D of MIS instrumentsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market is forecast to reach USD 41.61 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A minimally invasive medical surgery encompasses the technique of carrying out the surgery by the smallest damage possible to limit the wound during the surgical procedure. The size of the incision made is quite lesser compared to open surgery. The component used in the procedure in order to perform the techniques of making smaller invasion for a successful operation are the minimally invasive surgical instruments. Minimally invasive surgical instruments such as fiber optic cables, miniature scopes & cameras, specially designed invasive surgical devices, are requisite and common for most of the types of minimally invasive surgeries.
The North American market is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period, owing to its adoption of advanced equipment & machineries for surgeries and extensive demand for MIS instruments in the MI Surgical Units and departments in all the hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Asia Pacific, with its advancements in the healthcare industry and escalating volumes of patients with surgical needs in China, and India, is likely to achieve a significant market share. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets, while the United States, Japan, and Germany hold some of the most prominent players in the market.
The global Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.
The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.
Competitive Landscape:
The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Online retailing supply of the surgical instruments and devices has been trendy in the emerging nations like China and India mainly. Online retailers can offer reduced prices compared to the medical stores and offline vendors due to the non-involvement of distributor chains in the business process. This sub-segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.
• Advanced robotic systems help the surgeons gain greater control and vision during MIS surgeries. Pancreatic cancer, liver tumors, and gallbladder cancer, are some of the minimally invasive surgeries that can be performed with robotic assistance. On the other hand, the non-robotic or manual MIS requires the surgeons to perform the incisions and other operational activities. Both these type of MIS procedures require the same amount of instruments; only the additional robotic controllers such as a monitoring console and robotic arms are used in the robotic MIS procedures to accumulate accuracy in making the incisions.
• Ambulatory surgery centers are modern kind of healthcare facility centers, which are focused on providing immediate surgical care and releasing the patients right after the surgery. The ambulatory surgery centers have a more convenient outpatient procedure alternative to the hospitals based inpatient systems, maintaining a strong track record of quality care. Ambulatory surgery centers, incorporating all the required MIS instruments, are expected to grow fastest at a rate of 12.8% throughout the forecast period.
• Key participants include Medtronic PLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith & Nephew PLC, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Ethicon, Inc., Microline Surgicals, Inc., CONMED Corporation, and NuVasive Inc.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global minimally invasive surgical instruments market on the basis of type, sales channel, type of procedure, application, end-users, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
• Handheld Instruments
• Inflation Systems
• Cutter Instruments
• Guiding Devices
• Electrosurgical Devices
• Auxiliary Instruments
Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
• Online Retailing
• Medical Stores & Brand Outlet
Type of Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
• Robotic
• Non-robotic
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
• Cardiovascular Surgery
• Gastrointestinal Surgery
• Orthopedic Surgery
• Gynecological Surgery
• Cosmetic Surgery
• Urological Surgery
• Others
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
• Hospitals
• Clinics & Research Institutes
• Ambulatory Surgical Center
• Others
Key Regional Markets:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
Key findings in the report:
• Information about key trends, technological developments, growing focus on drug discovery and investments in research and development activities
• Detailed insights about manufactures, product portfolios, pricing analysis and financial pricing
• Technological developments and detailed analysis in the volatile competitive landscape.
• New strategies adopted by new and emerging market players
• Estimation about manufactures, sales and import and export dynamics
Thank you for reading the research report on global Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments market. Kindly contact us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer the best suited report as per your requirement.
