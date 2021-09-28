Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Worth $242.6 Billion by 2027 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market by Offering (Treatment Technologies { Membrane Separation, Membrane Bio-Reactor}, Delivery Equipment, Treatment Chemicals, Instrumentation), and Application (Municipal, Industrial) - Global Forecast to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Water and Wastewater Treatment Market by Product (Treatment Equipment, Delivery Equipment, Treatment Chemicals, Instrumentation), Treatment Equipment (Membrane Separation, Membrane Bioreactor), Application (Municipal, Industrial) - Global Forecast to 2027”, published by Meticulous Research®, the water and wastewater treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $242.6 billion by 2027.

The major aim of wastewater treatment is to remove as much of the suspended solids as possible before the remaining water, called effluent, is discharged back to the environment. As solid material decays, it uses up oxygen needed by the plants and animals living in the water. The major factors driving the water and wastewater treatment market include the rapid population growth and urbanization, growing demand for new water resources, rising focus on water quality and public health, increasing prevalence of water-borne diseases, and stringent governmental regulations on treating wastewater. The main goal of wastewater treatment facilities is to protect humans and the ecosystem from harmful and toxic elements found in wastewater. Water treatment facilities were designed to speed up the natural process of purifying water because the natural process is overloaded.

Moreover, the growing focus on sewage treatment in countries like the U.S., China, and India and the rising need for potable water provide significant opportunities in this market. However, the high cost of equipment, operations, and disposal, obstructs the growth of this market to some extent. Also, aging water infrastructure, excess energy consumption, and rising expenditure due to excess sludge production are major challenges for the growth of the water and wastewater treatment market.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Water and Wastewater Treatment Market

As a measure to control the spread of COVID-19 disease and to avoid its associated consequences, governments across the globe have announced partial or complete lockdowns, majorly impacting many manufacturing and service industries, including water and wastewater treatment.

The outbreak of COVID-19 is projected to slow down investments in the water sector worldwide. It has also increased the importance of operational reliability due to the cost of disruption. Many large users of water downscaled or reduced activities, resulting in declining industrial demand. Revenue losses are observed across the water supply chain, including O&M operators, technology companies, contractors, and chemical suppliers during 2020.

Rising Population and Urbanization to Drive the Demand for Water and Wastewater Treatment Solutions

According to the Population Reference Bureau (P.R.B.), the global human population is expected to grow by 75 million annually or at a rate of 1.1% per year. The world population is expected to reach 9.9 billion by 2050, increasing 33% from an estimated 7.4 billion in 2017. The increasing global population, especially the urban population, remains a central factor for industrial expansion and increasing agriculture, which, in turn, builds pressure on water sources as individuals become more concentrated in one area.

According to the United Nations Population Division, agriculture accounts for around 70% of the global water use, wherein 95% of the water is predominantly used in agriculture-based countries. The growing population requires more food, and thus, more water is required to produce that food. Agricultural productivity is a crucial component of global food security, and therefore, water scarcity and hunger are closely interrelated.

Quality water is essential for human health, social & economic development, and the ecosystem. Thus, continual growth in population and urbanization, rapid industrialization, and expanding and intensifying food production build pressure on water resources, and the increasing unregulated or illegal discharge of contaminated water within and beyond national borders presents a global threat to human health and wellbeing. Thus, the water demand cannot be met unless water and wastewater treatment is revolutionized.

The water and wastewater treatment market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.

Based on product, the treatment equipment/technologies segment commanded the largest share of the overall water and wastewater treatment market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing demand for low-cost sanitation and environmental protection. However, the instrumentation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing need for meeting government standards for drinking water and wastewater quality and factors such as cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and lower workforce requirements for monitoring.

In treatment equipment/technology segment, the membrane separation segment commanded the largest share of the water and wastewater treatment equipment/technology market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising demand for low energy-consuming water treatment processes and the growing emphasis on reducing the use of chemicals in water treatment.

In delivery equipment segment, the pipes and fittings segment commanded the largest share of the water and wastewater treatment delivery equipment market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the need to create a connection between two pieces of pipe used in building sewer lines, disposal sewer lines, drain field lines, cleanout, and standpipe applications.

In treatment chemicals segment, the coagulants and flocculants segment commanded the largest share of the overall water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in 2020. The segment is also expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, attributed to its low cost for drinking water and wastewater treatment and supply, high efficiency over a wide range of pH and raw water temperatures, and lower dosage requirement to achieve water treatment goals. Moreover, stringent government regulations for wastewater treatment and the growing use of water treatment chemicals in industrial water treatment processes further support its growth and dominance.

Based on application, the municipal segment commanded the largest share of the overall water and wastewater treatment market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the governments’ growing focus on water quality and public health, the growing number of water treatment projects, especially in Asian countries, and aging infrastructure in developed countries. However, the industrial segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region commanded the largest share of the global water and wastewater treatment market in 2020. The large share of this region is primarily attributed to the increasing population, rising demand for advanced residential water treatment, development of membrane technology, increased environmental deterioration, the declining availability of clean water, increasing public-sector investments in water infrastructure, and increasing research & development expenditures. China is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific market through 2027 due to its large population base and industrialization, rising volumes of untreated sludge, and significant wastewater discharge.

Some of the key players operating in the water and wastewater treatment market are Suez Environnement S.A. (France), Veolia Environnement SA (France), Xylem, Inc. (U.S.), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.), Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation (U.S.), 3M Company, Inc. (U.S.), Pentair plc (U.K.), United Utilities Group P.L.C. (U.K.), Kingspan Water & Energy (U.K.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Kemira Oyj (Finland), BASF SE (Germany), Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.), Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan), Bio-Microbics, Inc. (U.S.), Trojan Technologies Inc. (Canada), Aquatech International Corporation (U.S.), ASIO, spol. s r.o. (Czech Republic), Orenco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Scinor Water America, L.L.C. (U.S.), Elgressy Engineering Services Ltd. (Israel), Outotec Oyj (Finland), and Blue Eden CleanTech Solutions Inc. (Canada) among others.

Scope of the Report:

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, by Product

Treatment Technologies Membrane Separation Reverse Osmosis (R.O.) Membranes Ultrafiltration (U.F.) Membranes Micro-Filtration (M.F.) Membrane Nano-Filtration (N.F.) Membrane Others Activated Sludge Clarification Sludge Thickening and Dewatering Wastewater Pre-Treatment Chlorination Industrial Demineralization Sludge Drying Membrane Bio-reactor (MBR) Sludge Digestion Electrochemical Water Treatment Technology (Electrocoagulation and Electro-Oxidation– EEC/EEO) Electrochemical Scale Treatment System (E.S.T) Other Treatments Technologies

Delivery Equipment Pipes and Fittings Pumps Filters Valves and Controls Blowers Others

Treatment Chemicals Coagulants & Flocculants Disinfectants and General Biocidal Products Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors pH Conditioners Antifoam Chemicals Other Chemicals

Instrumentation Anaerobic Digestor Instrumentation Activated Sludge Instrumentation Nutrient Removal Instrumentation Sedimentation Tank Instrumentation Others



Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, by Application

Municipal

Industrial Manufacturing Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Power Energy Pulp and Paper Mining Petrochemical Semiconductors Others



Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, by Geography

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Indonesia Australia South Korea Malaysia Thailand Vietnam Philippines Singapore Taiwan New Zealand Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K. Italy Spain Poland Belgium Switzerland Denmark Sweden Rest of Europe (RoE)

Rest of the World Latin America Brazil Chile Argentina Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM) Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE (United Arab Emirates) Kuwait South Africa Iran Rest of Middle East (RoME)



