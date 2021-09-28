Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2028
Rising adoption of sedentary lifestyle, rising instances of cardiovascular diseases globally, increased demand withinNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cardiac rehabilitation market was valued at USD 1,840.2 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3,018.3 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5%. The increasing number of cardiac surgeries due to various diseases such as cholesterol, metabolism syndrome, diabetes, and other lifestyle disorders is a critical factor for market growth. Nearly 71 million adults have high cholesterol consisting of low-density lipoprotein, which is a common cause of heart disorders in the US, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Increasing prevalence of cardiac disorders such as arrhythmia, cardiomyopathy and other heart related diseases is expected to propel the market. Atrial fibrillation, a most common type of arrhythmia, has broadly affected the U.S. population. For instance, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that about 2.7 million people in the US have atrial fibrillation, and this number is further expected to increase during forecast period.
As cardiac disorder is a leading death causing factor, several governments have initiated different programs to promote awareness about cardiac health and available marketized products/treatments. For instance, Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (U.S.) have initiated TAKEheart to promote use of cardiac rehabilitation. Besides, the elderly population is quite prone to heart disorders due to aging effects, becoming a critical driving factor for the cardiac rehabilitation market. Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to give the highest market share owing to the presence of a vast elderly population in the area considering China and India. Technological advances in the healthcare industry has been playing vital card in booming the respective market. Advanced devices such as wearables, a virtual/digital solutions are developed by industry operators to capture unmet client gaps which is estimated to propel the market growth. Moreover, rising awareness could reduce the prevalence of such diseases leading to a decrease in market growth. However, high cost of cardiac rehabilitation devices, frequent product recalls might restraint the market.
The COVID-19 impact:
Recent pandemic outbreak of COVID-19 has impacted more than 200 economies and has reached approximately 14 million confirmed cases globally. The cardiac rehabilitation market is expected to experience decline in the growth for a shorter time span followed by significant growth in the demand. To flatten the impact curve, strict social distancing practices have affected various industrial domains. In addition, the disrupted supply chain and restricted international trade has impacted negatively to medical device industries. However, cardiac rehabilitation is a crucial service to monitor and control cardiac defects. To avoid the negative impact over business, many such market players are developing virtual cardiac rehabilitation. The development of e-Cardiac rehabilitation solutions or home-based cardiac rehabilitation programs with help of tele-consultancy is estimated to recover the market growth.
Market Overview:
The pharma and healthcare industry has undergone a revolutionary change owing to the COVID-19 pandemic with individuals increasing their focus on health and wellness. Companies operating in the industry have invested heavily in clinical trials and research studies to develop medications to cater to the growing unmet clinical demand on a global level. Implementation of cutting-edge technology in healthcare sector and increasing investment in research and development have contributed significantly to revenue growth of the market in the recent past. In addition, availability of favorable health insurance and reimbursement policies have also positively impacted the healthcare sector with more and more individuals opting to get treatment at hospital and clinical facilities. Rapid development of novel drugs and pharmaceuticals, increasing incidence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, establishment of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, and rising availability of over-the-counter medications have significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market.
The report has gather vital information about recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, brand promotions, R&D activities, and government and corporate deals, among others through extensive primary and secondary research. The report also offers detailed analysis of each competitor along with their financial standing, global market position, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, and business expansion plans.
The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional bifurcation of the market with respect to market share, market size, revenue growth, import/export, production and consumption patterns, macro and micro economic growth factors, regulatory framework, investment and funding opportunities, and presence of key players in each region including North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to further discuss the revenue growth and lucrative growth opportunities for the Cardiac Rehabilitation market in these key regions.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• To promote continuation of business in the time of pandemic, key players of the market are engaged in developing remote access for cardiac rehabilitation. For instance, in April 2020, Duke Heart in collaboration with Population Health Sciences launched its remote cardiovascular rehabilitation
• Many countries have taken initiatives to improve cardiac health in their respective region. For instance, in January 2020, SHAKE (Saving Heart Attacks Key Efforts) an awareness program was conducted in Dubai that focused on rising awareness about heart attacks and saving lives from heart attacks.
• The technological advancements in heart surgeries and implants has driven the market further ahead. For instance, in January 2020, Abbott received an FDA clearance for its less invasive heart pump implant procedure to replace need of open heart surgery. Increasing demand for minimally-invasive procedure is estimated to support the market growth in future
• To engage the users for longer time market players are developing new efficient products. For instance, in September 2019, Mindray launched BeneHeart C Series a new automated external defibrillator (AED) with smart and quick shock delivery to offer enhanced resuscitation in case of cardiac arrest
• In August 2019, Phillips launched defibrillator “HeartStart” in connection with IntelliSpace. The solution let clinicians/physicians examine and treat at every stage in emergency care for both prehospital and hospital settings. The device is commercially available in Europe and other select markets in Asia and Africa
• Based on product types Elliptical trainer accounted USD 636.5 million market revenue in 2019, with highest market share.
• Based on end user, hospitals accounted highest market share in 2019 and home healthcare is expected to grow significantly during 2020-2028.
• The key players in the market include Cedars-Sinai, Cleveland clinic, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER), Ball Dynamics International LLC, Core Health and Fitness, Omron corporations, Honeywell International, Inc., BioTelemetry Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Smiths Group
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Cardiac Rehabilitation market on the basis of device type, application, end use and region:
Device Types Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2020–2028)
• Defibrillators
• Blood pressure Monitor
o Aneroid
o Digital
• Treadmills
• Heart Rate Monitor
• Elliptical
o Upright
o Seated
• Stabilization ball
• Rower
Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2020–2028)
• Angioplasty
• Coronary artery disease
• Cardiomyopathy
• Cholesterol management
• Diabetes
• Heart and lung transplant
• Heart valve surgery
• Pulmonary hypertension
• Metabolic syndrome
• Arrhythmia
End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2020–2028)
• Hospitals and Clinics
• Specialty Hospitals
• Home Healthcare
• Cardiac Rehabilitation Centers
• Others
Country-wise regional analysis covers:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
