Liquid Applied Membranes Market Size Is Likely To Reach Valuation of around USD 27.49 billion in 2027 – Reports and Data
Reports And Data
Increasing demand for liquid applied membranes in growing residential buildings & need for cost-effective construction are driving the demand for the marketNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Liquid Applied Membranes Market is projected to reach USD 27.49 billion in 2027. The key factor that drives the market is its features like low odor, low viscosity, and environmentally friendly nature will likely enable the use of the product in the infrastructure sector to grow. In fact, they are simple to distribute over complex surfaces and are inexpensive in competition with washable mats.
In terms of cost savings, improved preparation, and overall concrete safety, technological advancements in applied liquid membranes are advantageous as compared with conventional approaches. Due to their flexibility, liquid membranes have huge market potential, which makes them perfectly suitable for water and waste management systems applications.
There is an anticipated increase in the next years to fuel the need for the development of infrastructure in developed countries and to concentrate heavily on investment. Many initiatives in the industry have been taken by the Government, which should have a positive effect on the market.
The new, rapidly developed resin technology is mainly used in occupied buildings with balconies and outdoor walks. Roofing and waterproofing are the uses of this technology. The cold-liquid reinforced membranes are the basis of this technology. Either as a complete edge-to-edge muffler system or in discrete places, the membrane system can be installed for localized conditions.
Due to rising investment and infrastructure projects in developing countries like India and China, the Asia-Pacific region is the largest market of liquid membranes added. As the construction of more housing schemes to cater to the growing populations in these countries has increased, the liquid-applied membranes market has increased in residential construction.
The COVID-19 impact:
The pandemic of COVID-19 will likely threaten, to some extent, the growth of the industry. Major players in the industry are skeptical of the future of the market. In this challenging situation, they try to revise their strategies to sustain themselves. The pandemic had a major impact on the construction industry, and most major manufacturers had to stop manufacturing and other operations. In some regions of the world, the workforce is lacking due to frequent lockdowns. COVID-19 has influenced foreign commerce, export, and imports and has contributed to a major decrease in demand. The top firms on the planet are scrambling to clear their stocks and retain their cash balances. There will undoubtedly be a decline in the real disposable income of the population, and manufacturers are searching for new options that fulfill market requirements at even less.
Key players in the market include Sika AG, BASF SE, Carlisle Companies Inc., Soprema Group, Saint Gobain, Kemper System America Inc., Johns Manville Corporation, The Dow Chemicals Company, GCP Applied Technologies, Inc. and Henry Company LLC, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Cementitious membrane accounts for a major portion because polymer-reinforced membranes have increased availability, which requires superior quality at a reasonable cost. These membranes can withstand both high negative and positive hydrostatic pressure while providing excellent bonding to concrete, making waterproofing of high quality.
• Due to its superior characteristics, including flexibility, resistance to UV radiation, water vapor permeability, quick repair & maintenance, and high mechanical power, the polyurethane membrane is expected to be fast-growing in demand. In order to satisfy the rapidly growing demand, companies are developing polyurethane based membranes increasingly.
• The application for roofing dominates the market and constitutes the majority of the total income share. Over the forecast timeframe, there are expected to be excellent physical and chemical properties in liquid membrane usage, along with rapid global infrastructural growth in this field.
• The market demand for Asia-Pacific should increase because building structures are becoming increasingly necessary for an extended life and infrastructure protection under severe environmental conditions. Governments are increasingly investing in safeguarding historical buildings that are expected to foster growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the growing urban population in the region is expected to make residential buildings easier and thus increase product demand over the period forecast.
• In December 2018, Arcon Membrane Srl, a major roofing and waterproofing factory producer in Romania, was decided to be acquired by Sika. With the acquisition of Arcon, Sika will significantly strengthen its position on the Romanian market and expand its product range to satisfy the growing demand for complete toilets and waterproofing solutions.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the global Liquid Applied Membranes Market on the basis of Product, Application, End-Use, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
Cementitious
Bituminous
Polyurethane
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
Roofing
Walls
Building Structures
Landfills & Tunnels
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Public Infrastructure
Regional Bifurcation of the Liquid Applied Membranes Market Includes:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
