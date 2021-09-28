UV Infection Control Devices Market Size Worth $524.84 million by 2026 | CAGR of 6.5%
Rise in adoption of technologically advanced UV equipment fuel the growth of the global UV infection control devices marketPORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in government focus on infection control programs, increase in the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections, and rise in adoption of technology advanced UV equipment fuel the growth of the global UV infection control market. On the other hand, high cost of UV infection control devices and stringent government regulation restrain the growth to some extent. However, high growth prospects in emerging markets is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.
According to the report, the global UV infection control devices industry was pegged at $317.4 million in 2018, and is expected to hit $524.8 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2026.
The demand for UV infection control devices is on a rise, owing to increase in government focus on infection control programs and surge in prevalence of hospital acquired infections (HAI).
Based on end user, the hospitals segment contributed to the highest share of the total market, accounting for nearly half of the global market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position in terms of revenue by 2026. Moreover, this segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The report also discusses segments including clinics and others.
North America to retain its dominance in terms of revenue-
Based on geography, North America accounted for more than two-fifths of the global UV infection control market revenue in 2026, and is projected to maintain the lion's share from 2019 to 2026. The region is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in the number of cases of HAIs and presence of key players lead to easy availability of these devices in this region. On the other hand, the region across Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to the improvements in health standards, surge in disposable incomes, and advancements in technology for the development of new UV infection control devices in this region.
Frontrunners in the industry-
