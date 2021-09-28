NASDAQ: CORT Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Announced by Shareholders Foundation
/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT).
Investors, who purchased shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) in February 2018 or earlier and continue to hold any of those NASDAQ: CORT shares, have also certain options. Please contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.
On March 14, 2019, a lawsuit was filed against Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the Company had improperly paid doctors to promote its drug Korlym, that the Company aggressively promoted Korlym for off-label uses, that the Company’s sole specialty pharmacy was a related party, that the Company artificially inflated its revenue and sales using illicit sales practices through a related party, that such practices are reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Those who purchased Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
Michael Daniels
+1 (858) 779-1554
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com
3111 Camino Del Rio North
Suite 423
San Diego, CA 92108
The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.