X-Ray Imaging Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Global Forecast to 2027 | Reports and Data
Reports And Data
The growing geriatric population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the market for x-ray imaging.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global X-Ray Imaging market is forecast to reach USD 16.05 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. X-ray imaging systems are important tools that improve healthcare by diagnosing several injuries, diseases, and fractures.
Technological advancement has led to the development of novel processes and devices. Digitalization of x-ray imaging has made data storage possible in digital signals. Large area detection, low dose imaging, and high energy resolution are transforming X-ray imaging technologies. The X-ray imaging market is expected to have cheaper hardware, high resolutions, and less harmful smaller doses of ionizing agent in the coming years.
The healthcare expenditure is expected to increase in the global platform, owing to the rising government and non-government initiatives and the growing prevalence of diseases. The increase in the market is due to a rise in accessibility and affordability of the x-ray imaging procedure for various medical conditions. Moreover, growing tie-ups between government bodies and research institutes, along with the presence of numerous manufacturers, are considered to be a high rendering factor of this industry. The growing prevalence of dental and cardiovascular diseases increases the need for x-ray imaging. This helps in increasing the demand for the global demand of the x-ray imaging market.
The market for x-ray imaging in Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR, mainly due to the enhancing healthcare infrastructure, improving reimbursement scenario, rising investments in diagnostic imaging, and the growing insurance coverage in several APAC countries.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2527
Key participants include
Siemens AG, Hitachi Ltd., Carestream Health, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Hologic Inc., Canon, Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, and Esaote S.P.A, among others.
The global X-Ray Imaging market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.
The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.
Competitive Landscape:
The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.
Further key findings from the report suggest
The digital x-ray imaging segment accounted for more than half of revenues and is expected to show profitable growth during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the advantages offered by digital systems, including image enhancement, speed of execution, and digital image transfer. Moreover, these digital X-rays provide real-time images and enable a more accurate diagnosis.
Stationary x-ray systems held a larger market share in the year 2020, but its demand is expected to drop and be replaced with portable x-ray imaging systems. X-ray imaging machines are huge and heavy to move around. The constant movement of the system is not possible by the staff administering the procedure.
Digital x-ray systems are less bulky, are wireless, takes up less space in the office, and with technological advancement, they are becoming portable and more versatile. Digital x-ray imaging is more efficient and effective systems that help provide a superior patient experience.
North America dominated the market for x-ray imaging. Existing established healthcare infrastructure, state of the art equipment, highly skilled professionals, and investment in research and development is boosting market demand in the region. Moreover, rapidly growing geriatric population will also propel market demand. According to the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau report, 78 million people are expected to be above 65 years old by the year 2035 in the country.
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2527
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global X-Ray Imaging Market on the basis of portability, technology, application, end-users, and region:
Portability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Stationary
Portable
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Analog X-ray Imaging
Digital X-ray Imaging
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Orthopedic X-ray Imaging
Chest X-ray Imaging
Dental X-ray Imaging
Mammography X-ray Imaging
End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Hospitals
Diagnostic Clinics
Key Regional Markets:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2527
Key findings in the report:
Information about key trends, technological developments, growing focus on drug discovery and investments in research and development activities
Detailed insights about manufactures, product portfolios, pricing analysis and financial pricing
Technological developments and detailed analysis in the volatile competitive landscape.
New strategies adopted by new and emerging market players
Estimation about manufactures, sales and import and export dynamics
Thank you for reading the research report on global X-Ray Imaging market. Kindly contact us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer the best suited report as per your requirement.
Read More Reports:-
Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/healthcare-rcm-outsourcing-market
Rabies Vaccine Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/rabies-vaccine-market
Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Drug Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/secondary-hyperparathyroidism-drug-market
Neuropathic Pain Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/neuropathic-pain-market
Titanium Dental Implants Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/titanium-dental-implants-market
Healthcare Asset Management Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/healthcare-asset-management-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+18008193052 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn