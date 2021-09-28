Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market to Garner $$13.74 billion by 2026: Allied Market Research

The growth of the psoriatic arthritis treatment market is attributed to rise in prevalence of psoriasis & psoriatic arthritis disease across the globe.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise in prevalence of psoriasis & psoriatic arthritis disease, increase in number of pipeline drugs, and surge in government expenditure on healthcare have boosted the growth of the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market. However, poor demand in under-developed countries hampers the market. On the contrary, growth potential in the emerging market is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.According to the report, the global psoriatic arthritis treatment industry was pegged at $7.86 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $13.74 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2026.For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at:The growth of the psoriatic arthritis treatment market is attributed to rise in prevalence of psoriasis & psoriatic arthritis disease across the globe. Furthermore, surge in demand for novel treatments coupled with increase in number of pipeline drugs for psoriatic arthritis treatment is the major factors that contributes toward the growth of the global market.Biologics segment dominated the marketBy drug type, the biologics segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. This is due to surge in patient awareness toward the availability of DMARDs drugs for psoriatic arthritis treatment, rise in prevalence of psoriatic arthritis, presence of biologics &biosimilars, and increase in healthcare expenditure in developed regions. The report includes an in-depth analysis other segments such as NSAIDs, DMARDs, and other.Prescription segment to manifest the fastest growth through 2026The prescription segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for prescription drugs during the treatment of psoriatic arthritis without causing side effects. Moreover, the segment dominated the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market in 2018, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market. The report also analyzes the OTC segment.North America held the largest shareThe global psoriatic arthritis treatment market across North America held the largest share in 2018, contributing for more than half of the market, owing to presence of key players in the region. Moreover, rise in prevalence of psoriatic arthritis disease, surge in demand for psoriatic arthritis treatment drugs, presence of advanced healthcare facilities coupled with trained medical professionals, and surge in number of R&D centers significantly contribute toward the growth of the North America market. However, the Asia-Pacific segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, owing to high population base, surge in awareness about psoriatic arthritis treatment products, and increase in prevalence of psoriasis & psoriatic arthritis disease in various countries.Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert:Major market playerAbbVie Inc.Bristol-Myers Squibb CompanyAmgen Inc.Eli Lilly And CompanyCelgene CorporationMerck & Co Inc.Johnson & JohnsonPfizer Inc.Novartis AGUCB S.A.Trending Reports In Healthcare Industry: Urinary Incontinence Device Market Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2027 Pain Management Devices Market Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2027 Malaria Diagnostics Market Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2027About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.