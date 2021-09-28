Smart Electric Meter Market to Witness Rising Demand in Asia Pacific – A Significant Factor Aiding its Expansion, says Fortune Business Insights

List of the Companies Profiled in the Market: GE, Secure Meter Limited, Itron, Inc, Landis+Gyr, Kamstrup, ZPA Smart Energy, Siemens, Xylem Inc, ABB, Holley Technology Ltd, Jabil, Honeywell, Xemex, EDMI Limited

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart electric meter market is anticipated to reach USD 30.19 Billion by 2026. Electricity plays a crucial role in the energy and power industry. The rising need to maintain data with an aim to avoid any unaccounted consumption is fueling demand for smart electric meter. These meter help to enhance the efficiency of power networks as they are fully digitized and involves measuring and collecting data. These meter act as strong pillars behind the intelligence power grids. Now, companies are developing smart electric meterthat can not only collect data rather gather it for consumption billing. Such factors have compelled consumers to replace their traditional meter with smart and advanced electric meter. These new electric meter can monitor the electricity consumption on a daily or monthly basis and directly sends the meter readings to the company. There is no manual operational activity involved in either producing a bill or noting the readings. Spurred by this advantage, the smart electric meter market is expected to grow at a promising rate in the forthcoming years. As compared to traditional electric meter, smart meter maintain transparency with regards to bill generation between consumers and electric companies. Owing to the rising adoption of renewable energies such as wind and solar energy, the smart electric meteris penetrating into developing as well as developed nations.

Request To Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/smart-electric-meter-market-100749

Some of the leading players in the Smart Electric Meter Market are:

GE

Secure Meter Limited

Itron, Inc.

Landis+Gyr

Kamstrup

ZPA Smart Energy

Siemens

Xylem Inc.

ABB

Holley Technology Ltd

Jabil

Honeywell

Xemex

EDMI Limited

Report Scope & Segmentation -

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019-2026 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 7.95 % 2026 Value Projection USD 30.19 Billion Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2018 USD 16.39 Billion Historical Data for 2015-2017 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Type; Application; Regional Growth Drivers Cost Savings And Operational Advantages Will Augment The Market Growth.

Increased Awareness Regarding Energy Usage Brought In By Smart Electric Meter



Pitfalls & Challenges Advanced Metering Infrastructure Will Dominate The Market Owing To Its Increasing Adoption

Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Smart Electric Meter Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Advanced Metering Infrastructure and Auto Meter Reading), By Application (Residential, Industrial, Commercial, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”predicts the global market to exhibit a CAGR of 7.95% between 2018 and 2026. In addition to this, the market was valued at USD 16.39 Billion in the year 2018. The report outlines the present scenario of the global market by offering key insights into the trends and drivers stimulating growth. In addition to this, it offers a detailed competitive landscape by covering key developments of some of the leading players. It also showcases information on all the major segments and their respective market share.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/smart-electric-meter-market-100749

Adoption of Smart Electric Meter to Overcome the Rising Concern on Energy Consumption

The rising demand rather needs for electricity along with the increasing population withy rural electrification has led to the increasing process of electricity across several countries. Smart electric meteroffers numerous advantages to electric companies which include real-time data to avoid power outages, instant and precise monitoring of the system, and reduction of electricity cost as per demand. These smart meter offer advantages to customers by providing them constant feedback on the usage of electricity, reducing system failures or blackouts, and enables automatic adjustment of power usage to control high-priced bills. Considering the concerns regarding high energy consumption, the adoption of smart electric meter is expected to augment by 2026. Smart electric meterenables two-way communication between the system and consumer through new technologies such as General Packet Radio Service (GPRS). This further helps to save energy and eventually result in reducing energy emissions. Another major trend observed in this market is that people are shifting towards moving the concept of smart homes. This has led to the emergence of automatically controlling the light, energy, and electricity to avoid energy wastage. Therefore, the demand for smart electric meter in increasing at a remarkable rate.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/smart-electric-meter-market-100749



China to Witness the Maximum Deployment of Smart Electric Meter. Asia Pacific to Dominate

In 2018, the market in Asia Pacific was valued at USD 9.13 Billion and is projected to hold the maximum share in the global market through the forecast years. The smart metering industry is gaining a lot of traction in China owing to the highest deployment of smart electric meter. People prefer direct communication than manual meter reading between end-user and companies. This is further increasing the adoption of smart electric meter across the countries of Asia Pacific. Apart from Asia Pacific, market in North America and Europe is estimated to register moderate growth over the projected horizon.

Quick Buy - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100749

Table Of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Industry SWOT Analysis Porters Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis

Global Smart Electric Meter Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary



Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Type (USD Billion) Advanced Metering Infrastructure Auto Meter Reading Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application (USD Billion) Residential Commercial Industrial Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region (USD Billion) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Smart Electric Meter Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Type (USD Billion) Advanced Metering Infrastructure Auto Meter Reading Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application (USD Billion) Residential Commercial Industrial Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country (USD Billion) U.S. Canada

Europe Smart Electric Meter Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Type (USD Billion) Advanced Metering Infrastructure Auto Meter Reading Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application (USD Billion) Residential Commercial Industrial Others



TOC Continued…!

Speak To Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/smart-electric-meter-market-100749

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Middle East & Africa Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Monocrystalline Silicon, Multicrystalline Silicon, Thin Film, Others), By Grid Type (On-grid, Off-grid), By Installation (Ground Mounted, Rooftop, Others), By Application (Residential, Non-Residential, Utility) and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028.

Electronic Load Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Voltage (Below 600V, Above 600V), By Current (AC, DC), By Application (Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Automotive, Energy, Wireless Communications, and Infrastructure, Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028.

Cryogenic Pump Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Positive Displacement Pump, Centrifugal Pump), By Cryogen Type (Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, Liquefied Natural Gas, Other), By End-User (Oil & Gas, Metallurgy, Power Generation, Chemical & Petrochemical, Marine, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

High Speed Motor Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (AC Motors and DC Motors), By Construction (Induction Motors and Permanent Magnet Motors), By Application (Industrial Machinery, Aerospace & Transportation, Power Generation, Automotive, Household Applications, and Others), By Rotational Speed (3,000 – 6,000 RPM, 6,000 – 10,000 RPM, 10,000 – 15,000 RPM, and Above 15,000 RPM), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Hydrogen Fueling Station Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Small Station {Low Pressure and High Pressure}, Medium Station {Low Pressure and High Pressure}, and Large Station {Low Pressure and High Pressure}), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd