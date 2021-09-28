India Best Surgical Masks Market: Services Type to Grow at 10.3% CAGR During 2020-2027
India Surgical Masks Market by Product (Basic surgical mask, Anti-fog surgical mask, Fluid/splash-resistant surgical mask, & N95 mask), Distribution Channel (Hospitals & Clinics, Drug Stores.”NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “India Surgical Masks Market by Product, Distribution Channel and Sales Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," surgical masks are extensively used for providing appropriate protection against pathogens in the operative and procedural settings, owing to their ability to create barriers either from the structure of the nonwoven fabric itself or from an additional active coating for personal protective apparel. These masks are sterile, antibacterial, liquid repellent, and liquid absorbent. They are commonly used in surgical procedures, serving as a barrier to microbes and prevent cross-contamination. The India surgical masks was valued at $71.73 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $157.13 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.
Different types of surgical masks are available in the India surgical masks market based on their usage. According to the Journal of Academia and Industrial Research (JAIR), surgical masks are made up of polypropylene with 20 grams per square meter (gsm) made using spun-bond technology and 25 gsm polypropylene nonwoven sheet made using melt-blown technology. These masks have different layers such as 1 ply, 2 ply, 3 ply, and 4 ply, depending upon the number of different layers used for better bacterial and particulate filtrations. The outer layer is made of hydrophobic material, whereas the inner layer is made of hydrophilic material to absorb the bodily fluids spurted out during sneeze, thereby trapping the microbes inside. The material used for making surgical masks should have minimum 80% of bacterial filtration efficiency and particle filtration efficiency. Surgical masks can be categorized into the following, based on the number of layers used:
1 Ply: Single ply refers to a surgical mask made only of a single layer of polypropylene fabric
2 Ply: This mask consists of two layers of polypropylene spun-bound fabric with an external hydrophobic layer and an inner hydrophilic layer
3 Ply: This mask consists of three layers of polypropylene melt-blown nonwoven fabric, including a hydrophilic inner layer for absorbing the fluids shed from the wearer, a melt-blown filter integrated middle layer, and an outer hydrophobic layer, which repels water
4 Ply: This surgical mask is made of four layers of polypropylene melt-blown nonwoven fabric similar to 3 ply surgical masks with an extra layer of activated carbon fabric
Factors such as developments in nonwovens production technology and rise in focus toward preventing hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) drive the India surgical masks market growth. Moreover, a noteworthy increase in number of surgeries over the past few years have greatly contributed toward the growth of the India surgical masks market.
In addition to this, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 infection in the country is projected to amplify the India surgical masks market growth enormously. As per the WHO and ongoing research studies, it is stated that COVID-19 virus is transmitted via respiratory droplets and contact routes among the people. Droplet transmission occurs through sneezing, coughing or close contact of entry portals such as nose, mouth or conjunctivae (i.e. eyes). Thus, it is advisable to use face masks in the immediate environment around the COVID-19 infected person. Since, the number of COVID-19 cases in India is on the rise, the demand for surgical masks by the doctors, cleaners, nursing experts, midwifery professionals, other medical staff working in healthcare facilities, social workers and community health workers is expected to increase throughout the pandemic phase in India.
The basic surgical masks segment is anticipated to garner the largest share in the India surgical mask market throughout the forecast period, owing to easy availability and high demand for these masks in the healthcare industry. The basic surgical mask segment is expected to grow at the highest rate of 13.0% from 2020 to 2027.
Key Findings Of The Study
The basic surgical mask segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate throughout the forecast period.
By value, the anti-fog surgical mask segment occupied a share of 11.3% in 2019 in the India surgical masks market.
The drug store distribution channel segment occupied the largest share in the India surgical masks market in 2019.
The online stores distribution channel segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate from 2020 to 2027.
The report provides an extensive competitive analysis and profiles of the key market players, such as Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd., Venus Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd., Magnum Health and Safety Private Limited, Z Plus Disposable, Salus Products, Smilepad Hygiene India Pvt. Ltd., Cartel Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., MBL Impex Private Limited, Medicare Hygiene Limited, Mediblue Health Care Private Limited., Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd., Medline Industries Inc., Premium Health Care Disposables Private Limited, Kwalitex Healthcare Private Limited, and 3M Company.
