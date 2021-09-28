Clear Aligners Market Size to Outstrip $8,708.67Mn by 2028 Growth Projections at 15.9% CAGR During 2021 to 2028 COVID Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

The Clear Aligners Market Size and Growth impelled by growing prevalence of dental problems, rising incidence of malocclusions in children, increasing demand for dental cosmetic procedures, digitization grown by CAD/CAM technology; polyurethane plastic segment to account for largest share by 2028.

According to our new research study on “Clear Aligners Market to 2028 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Type, Distribution Channel and Age Group,” the Clear Aligners Market Size was valued at US$ 2,695.07 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8,708.67 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% during 2021–2028.

Clear Aligners Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Danaher; Dentsply Sirona; Institut Straumann AG; 3M; Henry Schein, Inc.; Align Technology, Inc.; Great Lakes Dental Technologies; SCHEU DENTAL GmbH; TP Orthodontics, Inc.; and DynaFlex are among the key companies operating in the clear aligners market. These players are focusing on the expansion and diversification of their market presence and the acquisition of a new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In April 2020, SCHEU DENTAL, CA DIGITAL, and SMILE DENTAL entered into a partnership for digital solutions in dental practices and laboratories.

In March 2019, Henry Schein One, a joint venture of Henry Schein, Inc., launched Dentrix G7 in Canada, which is the upgraded version of the dental practice management system.

In 2021, North America dominated the global clear aligners market. The market growth in the region is driven by the presence of well-developed healthcare facility centres equipped with modern-age equipment and instruments, an increasing number of dental disorders, and the robust distribution and sales network of important vendors. The US has the largest number of start-up companies than other countries in North America. Most of the start-ups in the US are focusing on advanced care with innovative technologies. For instance, Candid Care Co, a New York-based start-up founded in 2017, offers clear teeth aligners for teeth straightening. A customer needs to buy a starter kit to provide the orthodontists with teeth impressions. The orthodontists then deigns the custom aligners and then they are delivered to the customer. Similarly, SmileDirectClub is a teeth-straightening start-up headquartered in Tennessee, US was founded in 2014. SmileDirectClub offers 3D-printed clear aligners, has 300 locations in the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia. Further, strategic activities by the major players in the region would offer lucrative opportunities for the clear aligners market during the forecast period. For instance, on September 24, 2020, 3D Predict, an international software developer and manufacturer of clear aligners based on artificial intelligence (AI) technology, announced its launch in the US with a new headquarter in New York. The medical technology company has worked globally, building recognition for its one-of-a-kind AI software that reportedly produces highly precise 3D models of the smile, such as the crowns, bone, and roots. These models are then used to design clear aligners. In addition, in January 2021, dental technology supplier, Dentsply Sirona Inc acquired Byte, a maker of custom teeth aligners, for $1.04 billion.

The clear aligners market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years. The market growth in the region is attributed to a few factors such as the rising geriatric population, increasing malocclusion prevalence, and the growing government initiatives for awareness regarding dental disorders. In addition, growing healthcare expenditure is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the clear aligners market is segmented into polyurethane plastic, polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and others. The polyurethane plastic segment accounted for more than 38.84% of the market share in 2021. In terms of distribution channel, the clear aligners market is segmented into direct sales, laboratories, and others. The laboratories segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 as these labs offer quick and accurate results, such as a same-day turnaround in many situations. In addition, the labs use advanced technologies, such as 3D printing, for the preparation of dental products. This helps in accurate designing as per the patient requirements. In terms of age group, the adults segment accounted for a larger share in the clear aligners market in 2021.

Computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) are the software that help dentists to accomplish complex procedures faster, effortlessly, and accurately. The CAD/CAM technology helps repair dental veneers, crowns, inlays, onlays, and bridges from a single block of ceramics that makes the final product more accurate than conventional fabrication methods.

Advancements in dental materials and computer technologies have helped CAD/CAM-fabricated restorations not just possible in dentistry but plentiful. When using CAD/CAM systems, operators can fabricate restorations from several elements, such as ceramics, metal alloys, and various composites. Also, dental service consumers are becoming more demanding in terms of aesthetics, with a clear notion for a minimum of staying and delaying in the dental offices. CAD/CAM technology, for the milling of prostheses in dental laboratories and dental offices, has helped to meet the demand of cosmetic dentistry users.

A few of the benefits offered by these systems comprise user-friendly operations, digital impressions, single-visit treatment, accelerated practice growth, improvement in patient safety, and long-lasting restorations. The CAD/CAM technology offers real-time troubleshooting that decreases the remaking of dental fixtures as the system can notify incorrect bit-offs.

Additionally, CAD/CAM warrants that dental practitioners can place a final and complete recovery in a week. Dentists have found that patients treated using these technologies have experienced fewer side effects of the treatment. CAD/CAM technology is rapidly being approved in the dental industry as it permits dentists to enhance their services and offer their patients a suitable experience. Thus, the advantages provided by CAD/CAM technology in dentistry are likely to boost the growth of the clear aligners market in the coming years.

Clear Aligners Market: Segmental Overview

In terms of type, the polyurethane plastic segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Polyurethane is a versatile elastomer plastic. It is used in various proportions in clear aligners manufacturing. This type of plastic has various properties such as hardness, flexibility, water and oil resistance, strong bonding property with compounding materials, and tear resistance. The polyurethane type of materials after prolonged exposure to the oral environment/intraoral use causes deformities in the products. In terms of distribution channel, the laboratories segment accounted for more than 29% share of the global clear aligners market in 2021. In terms of age group, the market for the adults segment is anticipated to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 outbreak has disturbed various trades and businesses across the world. As per the CDC Guidance for dental settings, the US has prioritized the most critical dental services and provided care to minimize harm to patients from delaying care and damage to personnel and patients from potential exposure to SARS-CoV-2 infection. The interim guidance has been renewed based on the latest information about COVID-19 and the current circumstances in the US. As dental healthcare departments begin to restart elective procedures by the administration from local and state officials, some anticipations should remain in place as a part of the ongoing response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Precaution such as wearing eye protection in addition to a facemask to ensure the eyes, nose, and mouth are all protected and usage of an N95 respirator.

As the oral treatment and procedures are directly contacted with patients’ oral fluid. It creates a possible risk of infections. Therefore, to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, it is requested to maintain social distancing, which is affecting the clear aligners market growth.













