At a CAGR of 9.5% Disposable Medical Gloves Market is Projected to Reach $8,444 Million by 2025
Disposable medical gloves form an essential part of maintaining hygienic conditions, ensuring security of patients & caregiver & safeguarding against infections
Disposable Medical Gloves Market by Type (Natural Rubber Gloves, Nitrile Gloves, Vinyl Gloves, Neoprene Gloves, Polyethylene Gloves, and Others), Form (Powder and Non-powder) According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Disposable Medical Gloves Market by Type, Form, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025," the global disposable medical gloves market size was valued at $4,047 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $8,444 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2018 to 2025.
— Allied Market Research
Disposable medical gloves form an essential part of maintaining hygienic conditions, ensuring security of patients and caregiver, and safeguarding against infections. These are used while performing diagnostic tests to ensure safety of the personnel. The usage of gloves minimizes the possibility of infection due to blood flow, pathogens, and other external factors. The adoption of disposable medical gloves has been a prerequisite for medical applications globally.
The market for disposable medical gloves is primarily driven by their requirement in medical and surgical applications to ensure safety and hygiene. In addition, the rise in number of end users, such as healthcare and pharma industries, is expected to supplement the disposable medical gloves market trend. However, allergic reaction from certain gloves as well as competition pricing offered by local manufacturers are expected to hamper the market growth. However, the impact of this limitation is anticipated to diminish in future due to ongoing improvements in production of disposable medical gloves.
Based on by type, the natural rubber gloves segment dominated the disposable medical gloves industry in 2018 as they are eco-friendly. Also, the cost of raw materials used for the production of these gloves is low. Another factor that drives the growth of the segment is the less complicated procedure associated with the production of these gloves.
Depending on application, the examination segment accounted for the highest revenue share in disposable medical gloves market and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The use of disposable medical gloves for diagnosis and check-up purposes is expected to drive the market for examination market.
Key Findings of the Disposable Medical Gloves Market:
The nitrile gloves segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period both in terms of value and volume.
In terms of volume, the non-powder form of gloves is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. dominated the North America disposable medical gloves market share in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2018 to 2025.
In terms of revenue, natural rubber gloves segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2017.
North America dominated the disposable medical gloves market in 2017 and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. The disposable medical gloves market growth in the North American region is primarily a reflection of new product innovations resulting from technological advancements. The key players operating in the global disposable medical gloves market include Top Glove Corporation Berhad, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Semperit AG Holding, Rubberex Corp. M Bhd, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Dynarex Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Adventa Berhad and Ansell Limited. Other players operating in the value chain (not included in the report) are Unigloves (UK) Limited, Smart Glove Corporation Sdn Bhd, Cypress Medical Products LLC, B. Braun Holdings, Microflex Corporation, Mölnlycke Health Care, and YTY Industry Holdings Berhad.
