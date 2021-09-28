Leading Technology Provider Unveils A Fresh New Look
D-Tech International has committed to refreshing its branding to reflect the ongoing evolution of the company.
We have chosen 2021 for the company to undergo a much needed rebrand to better align with the D-Tech of today – a cutting edge developer, manufacturer and supplier of high-performance technology”SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— James Breakell, UK Managing Director
D-Tech International Ltd, a Suffolk- based provider of technology products and services, has today unveiled its new look for 2021 and beyond. The launch of the cleaner, simpler brand demonstrates the company’s commitment to reaffirm its position as a cutting-edge developer, manufacturer, and supplier of innovative technology products.
Launched in 2002, D-Tech International has built a reputation across the globe for innovation and service, providing new technologies to improve both employee and user experience – initially within libraries before expanding into a wide range of sectors. Now, having spent two decades innovating its product range, the company decided it was time to refresh its identity to bring its brand up to date with the industry-leading solutions on offer from D-Tech.
James Breakell, D-Tech International’s UK Managing Director said: “At D-Tech, we are always striving to evolve, embrace new technologies and provide customers with the highest-quality solutions. However, for a long time that extended only to our products and services. We reached a point when our brand no longer reflected the forward-thinking company that is D-Tech and was starting to hold us back.
“That’s why we have chosen 2021 for the company to undergo a much needed rebrand, refreshing everything from our logo to our website in order to better align with the D-Tech of today – a cutting edge developer, manufacturer and supplier of high-performance technology products.”
D-Tech International’s visual rebranding marks the completion of the first stage of its new image, which will continue to evolve as the company adds more innovative products to its portfolio.
James continues, “2021 has seen yet another increase in cross-sector demand for our RFID technologies, which has sealed our reputation as creative solution providers and forward-thinking innovative solutions.”
D-Tech International’s new logo and branding goes live in September 2021.
Editor Notes
D-Tech International designs, develops and manufactures high-performance RFID products and library security systems. The Company provides installation and customer service for its full range of products. Its technologies include EM, RF, RFIQ and RFID used for self-service, stock control and management, library security, people counting and 24-hour vending. D-Tech International’s Head Office is in Woodbridge, Suffolk and the company’s international presence includes its U.S. branch in New Jersey.
