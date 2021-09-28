Veriff Partners with SimpliFi to Provide Trusted and Secure Identity Verification for Instant Card Issuance
Identity verification technology enables SimpliFi customers to seamlessly issue virtual or physical payment cards in MENA and Pakistan.
At Veriff, we are committed to mitigating fraud risks and reestablishing trust online, and are thrilled to be partnering with SimpliFi to provide a reliable and secure identity verification service”NEW YORK, USA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veriff, a global identity verification provider is partnering with SimpliFi, a Cards as a Service (CaaS) platform for MENA and Pakistan, to protect SimpliFi customers from identity fraud within their instant card issuance programs. With this partnership, Veriff adds an extra layer of safety and security to SimpliFi’s digital card issuance platform.
— Janer Gorohhov, co-founder and CPO of Veriff
Utilizing Veriff’s identity verification technology, SimpliFi customers can now quickly and easily verify the identity of card holders for their individual card issuance programs on the SimpliFi platform, meeting their know your customer (KYC) requirements to ensure users are not subjected to fraud. Veriff’s AI-powered identity verification solution uses a combination of document, photo, and video verification to confirm users are who they say they are across a number of markets, including SimpliFi’s target markets.
“With accelerated global digitalization, online identity fraud is on the rise, especially in the fintech industry where fraudsters attempt to take the identity of another person to make financial gains,” said Janer Gorohhov, co-founder and CPO of Veriff. “At Veriff, we are committed to mitigating these fraud risks and reestablishing trust online, and are thrilled to be partnering with SimpliFi to provide a reliable and secure identity verification service as their customer base continues to expand.”
The SimpliFi platform empowers its customers to leverage the power of payments and financial ownership by enabling them to build personalized card programs on SimpliFi’s modern card issuance platform. SimpliFi’s powerful platform combined with Veriff’s added identity verification and compliance capabilities provides organizations with the trust and security needed to manage their card programs securely and reliably.
“Not only does Veriff provide a reliable and cost effective identity verification solution that meets our needs, but they also understand the unique challenges of a young, B2B startup with plans to expand regionally,” said Ali Sattar, founder and CEO of SimpliFi. “All of these factors combined have given us great trust in partnering with them and we are looking forward to working together to help meet our client’s unique identity verification needs.”
For more information about our partnership, please visit us at www.veriff.com or www.simplifipay.com.
About SimpliFi
SimpliFi is on a mission to democratize payments by building the leading Cards as a Service (CaaS) platform for MENA and Pakistan. We empower businesses to unlock the power of financial ownership by enabling them to issue payment cards instantly to streamline business operations, drive new revenue streams and increase loyalty. Whether it's a burgeoning startup in one market or an enterprise with regional presence, we enable companies to issue and manage their card programs with ease and confidence. For more information please visit our website at www.simplifipay.com.
About Veriff
Veriff is a global online identity verification company that enables organizations to build trust with their customers through intelligent, accurate, and automated online IDV. The largest database on the market, Veriff’s intelligent decision engine can analyze thousands of technological and behavioral variables in seconds, matching people to more than 9,500 government-issued IDs from over 190 countries. Founded in 2015, Veriff serves a global portfolio of organizations across fintech, crypto, and mobility sectors. To learn more, visit www.veriff.com
