Mineral Market – Products, Segments, Recovery And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mineral market consists of sales of mineral products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that offer products such as bricks, refractories, ceramic products, and glass and glass products. This market also includes cement and concrete products, lime, gypsum and other nonmetallic mineral products including abrasive products, ceramic plumbing fixtures, statuary, cut stone products, and mineral wool.

The novel coronavirus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Manufacturers depend heavily on supply of raw materials from domestic and international suppliers. As many governments restricted the movement of goods across countries and locally, manufacturers had to halt production due to lack of raw materials. The outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the mineral products market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan' event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.

The global mineral market size is expected to grow from $881.71 billion in 2020 to $971.58 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The mineral market is expected to reach $1262.48 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

Major players covered in the global mineral market are Lafargeholcim Ltd, CRH Plc, Cemex SAB de CV, Heidelberg Cement AG, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global mineral market, accounting for 39% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global market. Africa was the smallest region in the global mineral market.

TBRC’s global mineral market report is segmented by type into cement and concrete products, glass and glass products, other non-metallic mineral products, clay products and refractories, lime and gypsum products, by end use into construction, manufacturing, others.

Mineral Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Cement And Concrete Products, Glass And Glass Products, Other Non-Metallic Mineral Products, Clay Products And Refractories, Lime And Gypsum Products), By End Use (Construction, Manufacturing), COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides mineral market overview, forecast mineral market size and growth for the whole market, mineral market segments, and geographies, mineral market trends, mineral market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

