The Accent Coach Discusses What to Do When You Aren’t Understanding What Someone is Saying
Communication is tough. And it can be made even harder when English isn’t a person’s first language.
Communication is tough. And it can be made even harder when English isn't a person's first language. Yet, it's safe to say that they are likely still learning and it's best if the person on the other end is patient and kind.
— Claudette Roche
The Accent Coach, Claudette Roche, discusses this further, “I work with a lot of individuals who are trying so hard to perfect their English accent. Maybe English isn’t their first language. Or perhaps they have a very thick accent that makes it hard for the average American to understand them.”
Roche continues, “It’s made even harder when they are trying their best but they are met with someone who is impatient or impolite.”
“I think number one here is that if you’re on the other side of this, you need to practice patience and kindness. They are learning so it’s really important to encourage that and not discourage it. Additionally, I think when you don’t understand, asking for them to politely repeat it is okay too.”
The Accent Coach further elaborates, “You could say ‘Sorry, do you mind repeating that?’ or ‘I didn’t understand. I’m sorry, can you say that again?’ These are all acceptable.”
Roche says that this can help further boost the confidence of the other person, which is what they really need the most. “Being patient when you don’t understand another is a very small act of kindness that means so much to the other person and can foster good communication,” Roche states. “In today’s society, we might not have a whole lot of time and might focus on the grind a little too much. Yet, these small interactions are so important to relationships, mental health, business satisfaction, life satisfaction, and more.”
Taking the time to understand each other is inevitably one of the most crucial parts of communication and speech. Take that time. Be patient. It matters!
