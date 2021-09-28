PetDine Levels Up Client Support with NEW Customer Experience Team
New Team Builds on Company's 'Made Better' Promise
Our customers are the heart of everything we do. By building a stronger, more extensive customer experience from beginning to end, we accelerate the pace in which our clients can achieve their goals”FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PetDine, a leading manufacturer of private-label pet supplements, announced today the addition of a Customer Experience Team, committed to elevating client initiatives and delivering next-level support to ease every step of the customer's experience.
— Preston Munsch, PetDine CEO
PetDine’s Customer Experience Team will interact with clients through actionable, real-time insights designed to understand their business goals and create winning strategies to help them achieve market success. The new team, led by Customer Experience Manager Gretchen Burdekin, includes three, client-focused project managers, Suzy Ferrin, Benjamin Fletcher and Maddy Knipp, who will provide regular guidance, communication and support across PetDine’s client portfolio.
“PetDine operates with a consultative approach to customer relationships and seeks to nurture more personalized experiences through all facets of pet supplement manufacturing,” said Preston Munsch, PetDine CEO. “Our customers are the heart of everything we do, and, by building a stronger, more extensive customer experience from beginning to end, we accelerate the pace in which our clients can achieve their goals.”
Through the Customer Experience Team, clients can now expect a holistic experience, including strategic innovations, increased reporting metrics and unparalleled guidance, at every touchpoint from ideation to product shipment. This move solidifies an enhanced contract-manufacturing experience for pet supplement products that actually live up to expectations.
“Our ‘made better’ company promise redefines the standard relationship between clients and contract-manufacturers,” said Gretchen Burdekin, PetDine Customer Experience Manager. “By anticipating and delivering on customer needs at every step of their journey, our clients will gain an unprecedented level of support across all of our service channels.”
For more information about PetDine and its new customer experience process, please contact Justin Boling at 970.692.6134 or justin@petdinellc.com. Additional information about PetDine can be found at PetDinellc.com.
ABOUT PETDINE
PetDine is a private-label manufacturer that helps entrepreneurs capitalize on opportunities through the development of custom functional pet products. From sourcing the finest ingredients to utilizing the highest quality standards, the company focuses on keeping pets happy and healthy. Its private-label pet products span soft chews, liquid food toppers, powders and natural animal chews. PetDine works with clients to customize products while meeting their requirements for price, positioning and safety. For more information about PetDine, visit PetDineLLC.com.
