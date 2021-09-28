Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market top manufacturer , industry analysis , Growth, Overview , share, Forecast by 2028
Market Size – USD 5.74 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.6%, Market Trends – Advancements in technologyVANCOUER, BC, CANADA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global lab-on-a-chip (LOC) market size is expected to reach USD 12.85 Billion at a steady CAGR of 10.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Lab-on-a-chip market revenue growth is being steadily driven by increase in demand for point of care testing, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing application of genomics and proteomics in cancer research. Proteomics is widely adopted for drug discoveries and biomarker. Rise in demand for personalized medicines is further driving Lab-on-a-chip market revenue growth, and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.
The latest report, titled ‘Global Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market’, published by emergen research , is anticipated to witness a substantial growth rate over the forecast period of 2020-2027, The market intelligence report offers a complete overview of the Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market, with minute details on the competitive landscape and the profiles of the key companies operating in the business. The primary benefit of photolithography is in the offering of parallel process technique, which is essential for mass production. Additionally, photolithography is capable of controlling the precise shape and size of whole semiconductor substrate, along with transferring of pattern created through CAD (computer-aided design) software.
Our team of analysts has conducted an assessment of the historical Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market trends, estimated growth rate, revenue generation, production capacity, pricing structure, and numerous other vital aspects of the market, including key Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market drivers, opportunities, challenges, and restraints.
Some Key Highlights From the Report
In June 2020, Sengenics launched multi-antigen COVID-19 biochip test, ImmuSAFE, which is a lab-based biochip test that uses the company’s patented KREX protein folding technology. ImmuSAFE enables the identification of target epitopes, titres, and Ig class/sub-class (IgG, IgA, IgM; IgG1-4) of antibodies produced at various stages of COVID-19 infection; from disease development, initial exposure, and post-recovery to post-vaccination.
Application of microfluidics has made it possible to shift conventional laboratory procedures to lab-on-a-chip. Microfluidics aims to reduce mistakes in cost management and offer good return on investment. Microfluidics has been used extensively in the manufacturing of a wide variety of consumer products.
In proteomics, lab-on-a-chip offers the opportunity to perform protein analysis. Proteomics also show great potential for protein crystallization, which is an important field that reveals 3D structures of a protein. Application of lab-on-a-chip can help researchers simultaneously control all possible parameters in the fastest way, which enables crystallization of a protein.
Lab-on-a-chip market revenue in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to surge in development of healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of diseases such as renal diseases and cardiovascular diseases, and growth of the R&D facilities.
Top key vendors in Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Marketinclude are:
Key players in the market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, PerkinElmer, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens Healthcare, Abaxis Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, and Danaher Corporation.
Global Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Marketgrowth is driven by a variety of factors and trends, primary of which include rising focus by major companies on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market, rising investments in strategic agreements, and rising competition in the market. Development of more advanced offerings is driving rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries, and this is a major trend in an increasing number of developing economies. In addition, availability of favorable government policies and steady economic growth across various regions and countries is resulting in an increasing number of players focusing on leveraging opportunities to drive visibility and increase revenue and profits.
Emergen Research has segmented the global lab-on-a-chip (LOC) market on the basis of product type, technology, application, end-use, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Software
Reagents & Consumables
Instruments
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Microarrays
Microfluidics
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Proteomics
Genomics
Drug Discovery
Diagnostics
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Diagnostic Labs
Hospitals
Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
Academic & Research Institutes
Regional Analysis:
The global Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market report broadly considers the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions of the market. This section provides crucial data and information about the different market regions, a country-wise analysis of the Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market industry, and an assessment of the market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies.
Major Geographies Encompassed in the Report:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Marketwith their winning strategies?
Which the Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2028?
What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market across different regions?
What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?
Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market worldwide?
What are the future opportunities in the the Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market?
What will be the growth rate and the market size of the the Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market for the forecast period 2020-2027?
