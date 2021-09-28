BidPrime Analysts Explain Tool for Exporting Lead/Opportunity Data to Salesforce and CSV
The Salesforce/CSV export tool is a classic example of meeting clients’ needs with a solution that helps to make their lives better.”AUSTIN, TX, USA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BidPrime Inc., just wrapped up presenting a number of webinars to introduce attendees to a newly released feature, which provides end users with a tool to export leads/opportunities from BidPrime to Salesforce, or CSV file. This technology, a keystone piece of BidPrime’s Premium Data Service plans, the Salesforce/CSV export tool was the culmination of input from customers helping to shape the efforts of BidPrime’s engineers and designers, to craft this quick, easy-to-use feature.
— Anthony Kallas, Manager, Business Development
As outlined during the webinar, this Salesforce/CSV export tool gives customers the ability to connect and integrate bids from BidPrime with Salesforce, or other CRM platform. The connector allows for a quick export, all in one quick click, within a customer’s BidPrime Inbox or Search results.
Anthony Kallas and Paige Taylor, from BidPrime, who took part in constructing and launching this feature, co-hosted this latest webinar, from BidPrime’s ongoing webinar series. Content included background on the tool, how to seamlessly setup and customize the export(s), best practices for using the feature, and addressed questions from attendees.
To access a recording of the free webinar, go here.
As introduced during the demo, any current or new customer can take advantage of 50% off the listed pricing, if the Salesforce and/or CSV connector is purchased by end-of-day 9/30/21.
Kallas summarized the success of the webinar and Salesforce/CSV export tool launch, “The incredible response to our presentation, and resulting buzz, helps to illustrate the demand for this feature. The Salesforce/CSV export tool is a classic example of meeting clients’ needs with a solution that helps to make their lives better.”
“Clearly, everyone is aware of the market share Salesforce enjoys and many of our clients leverage Salesforce as their CRM solution. At the same time, we understood we have many hundreds of customers who are using an alternative brand or custom CRM solution. The CSV export option empowers those customers with these same export capabilities”, explained Taylor.
If you wish to discuss how the export tool can best help you and your business, request a personalized demo.
BidPrime is in touch with over 120,000 government agencies across North America—providing continuous, up-to-the-minute tracking and updates on bids, RFPs, and solicitations originating from the public sector. Vendors and contractors should sign up for a free, no obligation trial to take advantage of BidPrime’s robust technology, services, and support.
For more information about BidPrime, visit bidprime.com or call toll-free (888) 808-5356.
ABOUT BIDPRIME
BidPrime is an Austin-based technology company providing a database of comprehensive bid/RFP solicitations, purchasing intelligence, and analytical research support.
Bill Culhane
BidPrime
+1 888-808-5356 ext. 3
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn