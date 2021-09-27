EVERYWHERE Communications launches Check-ins
EINPresswire.com/ -- EVERYWHERE Communications, the company that is redefining global safety and productivity solutions, continually innovates based on customer feedback and market data. Purpose-built for enterprise and government customers, the EVERYWHERE platform enables organizations with people who are in and out of cellular coverage to track and communicate with their teams deployed around the globe. Based on continuous engagement with its customers, EVERYWHERE has launched its newest feature, EVERYWHERE Check-ins.
EVERYWHERE Check-in provides real-time global situational awareness of their team members’ location and the status of their well-being. Customers can choose either team or geo-targeted Check-ins, providing automation and multichannel notifications.
”We pride ourselves on a consultative approach with our customers to ensure our product innovation is driven by both customer feedback and market data. Check-ins are a perfect example of EVERYWHERE technology enhancing the duty of care for organizations all over the world.” - Jake Bailey, VP of Product Management and Customer Success
Check-ins
The EVERYWHERE Hub’s new Check-in feature allows administrators to define and assign schedules, as well as proactive well-being checks that support duty of care. EVERYWHERE enables multi-channel notifications with time-stamped location information (SMS, email, app notifications, and automated voice call).
These Check-ins can be automated as well. Administrators may schedule automated check-ins for teams/individuals or active members within a user-defined geofence. A geofence is a virtual boundary established around a geographical location. This location-based service, utilized by apps or satellite communicators, GPS, IridiumⓇ Satellite, Wi-Fi, or even cellular data to trigger a pre-programmed action, such as the Check-in, when a user exits or enters the virtual boundary. Team member(s) may respond with “I’m OK” or “I need help” with an added free form message option as well. Their status and location will be sent over the Iridium satellite network, cellular, or Wi-Fi using EVERYWHERE Intelligent RoutingTM. EVERYWHERE Check-ins offer the added safety feature of automated missed check-in notifications based on a user-defined time parameter.
The EVERYWHERE Hub
The Everywhere Hub offers real-time situational awareness by consolidating location, status, and message information and data communication with two-way capable devices. The Hub allows supervisors to know where their assets are and their status, which ensures that their personnel can effectively manage remote operations.
The Hub offers features such as multi-device, multi-network, and EVERYWHERE Intelligent RoutingTM. Offering situational awareness, broadcast messaging SOS notification, as well as encrypted text, data, audio, and video, are all able to be managed through the EVERYWHERE Hub. Finally, the Hub offers tools for visualization, data filtering, and analytics, as well as third-party integration. Administrators use this web-based platform to communicate with their team and personnel in and out of the office, from absolutely anywhere.
EVERYWHERE inReach by GarminⓇ
EVERYWHERE Communications and GarminⓇ International offer EVERYWHERE inReach by GarminⓇ satellite communicators. The compact satellite communicator allows teams to communicate when they are outside of cellular coverage. When this communicator is paired with the EVERYWHERE App, users can seamlessly transition between cellular and satellite service as needed with EVERYWHERE Intelligent RoutingTM. The EVERYWHERE inReach by GarminⓇ is powered by IridiumⓇ, which uses the upgraded Iridium satellite constellations to offer global connectivity. This ensures safety, connectivity and productivity solutions for enterprise and government organizations no matter their location on the globe.
The EVERYWHERE inReach Mini by GarminⓇ is tough, durable, impact-resistant, and is water-rated to IPX7. The device includes an internal, rechargeable lithium battery which provides up to 90 hours of use at the default 10-minute tracking mode. It may also be used for up to 20 days in power-saving mode.
The new Check-in feature offered by EVERYWHERE communications will change how administrators are able to connect and communicate with their team members and employees. The geo-targeted check-in and team check-in features offer benefits to team members as well as administrators ensuring maintained productivity and safety for employees.
About EVERYWHERE Communications
Led by a team that has deployed $2B in connected and IoT services, EVERYWHERE Communications (www.everywherecomms.com) provides multi-mode cellular and satellite data communications, powered by patented technology deployed in mission-critical environments for over 10 years. In or out of cellular coverage, we have you connected globally. EVERYWHERE. The company is headquartered in Annapolis, MD with a Portland, ME technology center.
Kelin Welborn
