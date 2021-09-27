National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday 9/28

Secretary Gorbea to Rhode Islanders: Check Your Voter Record on National Voter Registration Day

PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea is reminding Rhode Islanders that Tuesday, September 28, is National Voter Registration Day. Held on the fourth Tuesday of September, National Voter Registration Day is an opportunity to encourage all eligible people to register to vote and participate in our democracy. First observed in 2012, nearly 4.5 million voters have registered on the holiday to date.

Eligible Rhode Islanders can visit vote.ri.gov to register, learn why their vote matters, and explore the different levels of government and public policy. Secretary Gorbea is also providing a step-by-step guide for Rhode Islanders who wish to hold a voter registration drive in their community, and will host a Facebook Live event at noon Tuesday, September 28, with information on how to help eligible Rhode Islanders register to vote.

However, National Voter Registration Day is not just about registering to vote for the first time – it's also about making sure your voter record is up to date.

"This is a call to all registered Rhode Island voters to take a minute and confirm your voter information on vote.ri.gov. It only takes a minute, and you can do it right on your phone! People have busy lives, and it's easy to forget to update your voter record if you've moved recently or got married and your name changed. Take a minute today to make sure you're voter-ready for the next election in your community."

There are special elections scheduled in five Rhode Island communities before the end of 2021. Voters in these communities are encouraged to confirm that their information is up to date before heading to the polls.

PARA PUBLICACIÓN INMEDIATA: 27 de septiembre de 2021

De la Secretaria de Estado Gorbea a los habitantes de Rhode Island: Revise su registro de votante en el Día Nacional de Inscripción de Votantes

PROVIDENCE, RI – La Secretaria de Estado Nellie M. Gorbea, le recuerda a los habitantes de Rhode Island que, el cuarto martes del mes de septiembre, el 28, es el Día Nacional de Inscripción de Votantes. Esta es una oportunidad para animar a todas las personas elegibles para inscribirse para votar y participar en nuestra democracia.

Los habitantes de Rhode Island que cumplen con los requisitos pueden inscribirse para votar en https://vote.sos.ri.gov/. Pueden aprender por qué su voto es importante visitando https://vote.sos.ri.gov/Voter/WhyBeVoter, y también investigar sobre los diferentes niveles del gobierno y políticas públicas. De la misma manera, la Secretaria Gorbea está proporcionando una guía paso a paso para los habitantes de Rhode Island que desean llevar a cabo una campaña de inscripción de votantes en sus comunidades y realizará una transmisión en vivo por Facebook https://www.facebook.com/RISecState, el día martes 28 de septiembre al medio día, con información sobre cómo ayudar a los habitantes de Rhode Island que cumplen con los requisitos para inscribirse para votar.

Sin embargo, el Día Nacional de Inscripción de Votantes, no solo consiste en inscribirse para votar por primera vez, sino también para asegurarse de que su registro de votante se encuentre actualizado.

"Este es un llamado a todos los votantes inscritos de Rhode Island, para que tomen un minuto y verifiquen su información de votante en vote.ri.gov https://vote.sos.ri.gov/. Solo le tomará unos minutos, e incluso ¡lo puede hacer directamente por su teléfono celular! Todos llevamos una vida ocupada y es fácil olvidar actualizar nuestra información de votante, como una reciente mudanza o cambió de nombre por matrimonio. Tómese un minuto el día de hoy para asegurarse de que usted esté listo para votar en las próximas elecciones de su localidad."

Hay elecciones especiales en cinco comunidades de Rhode Island programadas antes de fin del 2021, visite https://vote.sos.ri.gov/Candidates/CandidateCalendar para ver las fechas de estas elecciones. A los votantes de estas comunidades, se les anima a confirmar que su información se encuentre actualizada antes de acudir a las urnas.

