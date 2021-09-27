Cryptonite - 'Up, Up and Away!'

/EIN News/ -- Cape Coral, Florida, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryptonite is a token on the BSC with innovative tokenomics which are dedicated to victims of rug pulls. As most investors know there are plenty of scams happening, weekly, daily, and even hourly within most networks in crypto, especially on the BSC. Most of the Cryptonite holders do most of their investments on the BSC networks, for many reasons, the low gas fees, lower market cap entries, and overall familiarity with using Pancake Swap which has made them accustomed to trading on the network, but holding has become more problematic than ever.







As the BSC is constantly tormented by scams it is the objective of the Cryptonite team to honor and dedicate the resources generated from the community to give back to the most unfortunate among the holders! The Cryptonite developers also have various utility’s lined up in accordance with different phases from the roadmap. The main goal is not only to help the scammed investors but to also offer an enjoyable, safe haven-like theme for the project itself.

Community orientated tokenomics for the vulnerable victims of scams:

The functions in the smart contract which make Cryptonite very unique are the taxes we dedicate to our rug insurance. As far as the other taxes are accumulated, each buy transaction being 7% and each sells being 13%. The initial tax for buying is divided between 3% for founders and 4% for marketing. As for the selling tax, it is a bit more severe as the team wants to encourage people to hold, but by also rewarding the holders, each sell is taxed 13%, 6% going to the rug pull insurance, 4% to marketing, 3% reflection. The team wants to reward the holders when people sell through our 3% reflections, over time the team knows that it will become significant to most of the holders. The longevity, security, and reliability of the project itself will provide the holders with the true value of Cryptonite Relief. The holder that will receive the rug pull insurance will be selected by community polls from the most affected people in the community who have been crippled by the scams that plague the space.

Launched September 24th, 2021: Past, Present, and Future of Cryptonite:

Cryptonite Relief has launched on the BSC and is live on Pancake swap. Plenty of other marketing and listings are in the pipeline and the team is very excited to bring in the next wave of investors to bring more excitement to the community that’s there. The project will develop in the coming weeks and months. The Cryptonite team is preparing an auction place on their website for the NFT’s they have made. There is also a Cryptonite game for mobile which will have play-to-earn features and is in further stages of development. On top of the utility, the Cryptonite team and project will host multiple giveaways, community events, competitions and so much more charity work to enlighten investors to the comfort of change in the BSC.

Cryptonite NFT’s and the CryptoRun game:

The Cryptonite NFT’s will have a market place which will be integrated on the Cryptonite website, there are already some NFT’s in advanced development and there will be some stiff competition from the community members and from the holders for the first selection of NFT’S, the plan is for the Cryptonite team to keep developing more and more NFT’s as the project and community grow. The goal is to incorporate the NFT’s they mint in the games their holders play adding extra value to the users who love the Cryptorun game. The game is in more advanced development than the marketplace and can be expected to be launched very soon. The team understands the urgent and is working efficiently and effectively to roll out the BETA 1.0 version of the Cryptorun they can which will be available on iOs and Android.

The overview of Cryptonite:



In conclusion, Cryptonite has the potential, to not only surpass some of the highest specs of gaming tokens in the industry but also with the auctioning of NFT’s and the sentimental value which the tokenomics guarantee the potential with Cryptonite is endless and it's only just beginning. The team is sick of the scams that plague the space, they’re here to step in, and more importantly, they’re here to make a difference, for everybody!

Links:

website: https://www.cryptoniterelief.com/

telegram: https://t.me/CryptoniteToken

twitter: https://twitter.com/CRYPTONITE_CRT

Media Contact:

Dave Ruiz

Dave@cryptokidfinance.com

Source Link