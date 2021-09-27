Dr. Jennifer R. Berman is now a licensed HydraFacial Provider

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jennifer Berman, an internationally renowned Urologist and one of America’s outstanding and leading authorities in women’s sexual health and a licensed HydraFacial provider, now proudly offers a new trend in getting a healthier, younger, and glowing skin; for as low as $199, both women and men of any age and skin type can now achieve a more radiant and healthier skin.

HydraFacial is an innovative technology that provides long-lasting results and a feel-good experience. This treatment was made to address all skin needs including fine lines, saggy skin, uneven skin tone, brown spots, skin texture, acne, oily or congested skin, rosacea, and large pores among many.

HydraFacial is not your average facial. It is non-invasive, and effects can be visible after just one session. The therapy does not rely on chemical peels or laser resurfacing, which may leave the skin reddish and irritated for hours, or even days! It is very gentle on the skin, making it ideal for teenagers and adults with all skin types, on top of being cared for by the number 1 doctor in town, Dr. Jennifer Berman. The treatment technique exfoliates, cleanses, extracts, and hydrates the skin. Its method delivers moisture and removes dead skin, dirt, debris, and impurities while cleansing and soothing the skin with a vortex action.

Dr. Berman’s HydraFacial consistently delivers positive results. Since much of the treatment is controlled by the HydraFacial device, high-quality treatment can be expected all the time. The cleansing, exfoliation, and hydration provided by HydraFacial helps treat many beauty issues. More importantly, there is no downtime with the treatment. You can go back to your scheduled activities after the treatment, looking young and fresh.

The HydraFacial Treatment at Berman Women’s Wellness Center has been receiving rave reviews since the day it offered the service. Dr. Berman’s HydraFacial is the new favorite treatment of public figures for its powerful miracles, which is one of the absolute benefits of HydraFacial. Because the process is not done manually, the skin cells are not damaged the same reason why there is no redness or irritation after the treatment. With heat and humidity, HydraFacial keeps the skin hydrated. On top of that, the treatment is customizable tailoring the treatment for the client’s skin type and specific needs; and Dr. Berman’s services are known for their tailored-fit solutions.

What else should you know about Dr. Berman’s HydraFacial Treatment? There are three steps in the all the HydraFacial Treatments available — clean + peel, extract + hydrate, and fuse + protect. These three procedures are all done by the HydraFacial device and Dr. Berman’s expertise.

With mild exfoliation, the first part of the treatment will reveal a fresh layer of the skin. The HydraFacial vortex cleaning and peel tip are used to gently wash and exfoliate the skin to remove dead skin cells and sebum while also opening the pores. The skin sheds on its own, but exfoliation keeps the face fresh and rejuvenated while also helping the skin lighten. The peeling procedure also moisturizes the skin by penetrating the pores with a nutrient-rich solution. This solution loosens the dirt from the blocked pores, allowing it to be readily removed in the next step.

Now that the pores are open, the second step will extract the entire gunk out of the clogged pores. The extraction is done by the HydraFacial wand, so you do not need to worry because this extraction will not cause you any pain. Unlike traditional extraction that requires squeezing or pressing, Dr. Berman uses the wand as a vacuum to suck all loosened debris from the pores. The suction’s intensity can be adjusted based on what is best for your pores. The impurities are vacuumed out of the pores while simultaneously pushing in intense moisturizers in the skin.

To enhance skin radiance, the final step for HydraFacial includes saturating the skin's surface with antioxidants and peptides. Antioxidants protect the skin from free radicals like UV radiation and pollutants. Peptides are amino acids that promote the skin's collagen production, which help to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, uneven skin tones, sun damage, hyperpigmentation, and oiliness.

Aside from Dr. Jennifer Berman’s Signature HydraFacial or the three-step treatment, she also offers Deluxe HydraFacial and Platinum HydraFacial. Deluxe HydraFacial includes all the elements in their Signature HydraFacial while addressing the client's specific skin concern. This treatment includes boosters and LED Light Therapy to further define the results.

In addition, the Platinum HydraFacial Treatment, also called the ultimate HydraFacial experience, starts with a detoxification process, and then followed by the three-step Signature HydraFacial. A booster of the client’s choice is added to specifically address any beauty concerns. Finally, it ends with LED Light Therapy to further banish those frightful visible signs on your skin.

All these HydraFacial Treatments are customizable depending on the clients’ skin type and treatment focus. For first-time clients, they are advised to start with 2-4 sessions a month for about three months, and once the facial skin health is established, once a month session would be beneficial to maintain the glow and youthfulness of the skin.

Painful treatment for your skin is a no-no. Why settle for a traditional facial if HydraFacial can guarantee dramatic results even on your first session? This non-invasive treatment works for everyone!


