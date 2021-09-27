Brian Poliner Advocates for Long-Term Solutions to Issues Facing Schools Across the Globe

BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian Poliner is a well-known public policy specialist, speaker, writer, and educator. While working in the private sector, he founded BRP Aviation and served as its president. He also enjoyed employment as the operations manager of WNY Air Freight, which subsequently was purchased by BRP Aviation.

He has lectured all around the globe on issues such as leadership, ethics, administration, and education at international conferences. Poliner has preserved his own lifelong learning while simultaneously teaching others, driven by a desire to help others and participate in long-term development. Poliner has been putting his expertise and educational capabilities to use in the classroom for many years. He has also played a key role in developing course materials for higher education. He has gained numerous insights into the issues that instructors and administrators face, and also a look at prospective problem-solving strategies and answers, as a result of those encounters.

The objective of better exposure to outstanding schooling for all cross-sections of the population has been sought, discussed, and arranged across the country and worldwide; nevertheless, the obstacles confronting the field of schooling are numerous and diverse. Underfunded schools and infrastructure deficiencies in disadvantaged communities result in concerns such as inadequate facilities, mobility difficulties, and a dearth of skilled instructors. There are issues of racism, discrimination, and rejection of diversity in schools around the world including schools in the United States. The purpose of unrestricted access to high-quality schooling is to provide students from across all communities, regions, and socioeconomic circumstances with schooling which allow them to participate in, and achieve in, an expanding global and scientifically focused society. Brian Poliner's book Challenges and Responsibilities in Sustainable Education: Global Responses to Critical Issues draws on his years of professional experience and also his significant training and scholarly history. The book, which contains a collection of studies and conversations from a number of viewpoints, aids in bridging the learning community and opening channels of communication in order to increase educational opportunities.

Brian Poliner holds a PhD in leadership and public and social policy from Niagara University, as well as a master's degree in public administration from Hilbert College and a master's degree in science from Duquesne University with a focus on leadership and ethics. He has served as the chairman of the Graduate and On-line Masters of Public Administration, Health Administration, and Criminal Law Programs at Hilbert College, among other administrative and teaching positions. Leadership, public administration, policy making, morality and corporate social performance, and management are among the subjects he has presented.

As Chairman, Poliner oversaw a number of programs at the college. He was able to successfully operate as the point person for developing new online and foreign graduate programs by combining his experience and abilities in leadership and management with his understanding of the impact of policymaking. He created blended course material and was part of a group of faculty designers in charge of the virtual learning creation project. As he hired, taught, and supervised adjunct teachers, he put his own professional skills, as well as years of leadership expertise in the private sector, to great use, allowing the program to thrive. Poliner also mentored graduate students and served as the chairman of graduate capstone research projects. He also has given talks on administration, public policy, and schooling at international meetings across the globe, such as the European International Business Academy Conference at Vienna University of Economics and Business in Vienna, Austria, and the Oxford University in Oxford, England.

Brian Poliner has achieved numerous academic distinctions and prizes for his dedication and attention in his own academic endeavors. Kappa Delta Pi International Honor Society in Education, Phi Delta Kappa National Educators Association, Kappa Gamma Pi National Graduate Honor Society, and Golden Key International Honour Society have all welcomed him. He was also awarded the St. Catherine's Medal for Student and Scholastic Achievement, Hilbert College's highest accolade for a grad student. Poliner applies the very same level of dedication and passion to each of his undertakings, regardless of being private or public. He has aided in the mentoring of aspiring businessmen, drawing on his years of expertise as the CEO of BRP Aviation and the operations manager of WNY Air Freight to provide a solid basis on which they can expand their business skills. He's also aided policymakers in a variety of organizational and public positions with his deep understanding of public policy, administration, and leadership.

Brian Poliner examines worldwide access to mandatory schooling and the crucial impact it has on alleviating poverty in his book Challenges and Responsibilities in Sustainable Education: Global Responses to Critical Issues. Nations all across the globe have already been working to achieve important goals, such as eliminating gender inequities in education attainment and enhancing educational chances for ethnic minority groups and underprivileged children. Globally, progress toward achieving milestones and increasing educational results has been modest. The right to a good education is protected by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the 1989 Convention on the Rights of the Child. Poliner emphasizes the need for worldwide campaigns to prioritize their efforts in order to secure the development of skills that are required to succeed in an expanding global society. When trying to appropriately analyze the varied and complicated issues facing educators and administrations in the contemporary educational climate, it is most advantageous to look at actual examples and case studies in conjunction with a discourse of pedagogical concept and practice. There are also worries about financial constraints and efforts by external parties to sensationalize historical settings and issues throughout proposed course material, in conjunction with administrative stumbling blocks.

Currently, there are numerous major impediments to obtaining a high-quality schooling. Dangerous learning environments and situations such as physical aggression, as well as intolerance and biases, are some of the different hurdles. Lack of trained teachers, as well as improper material and infrastructure, can be caused by community and societal institutions, but also a shortage of funds. Deprivation has been shown to have an impact on students starting school late or dropping out before finishing a qualification. Brian Poliner uses his direct experience of the educational organizational world, as well as his real-world insight and expertise of public policy, to come up with workarounds for the multiple barriers and challenges that face fruitful education system in societies of differing economic levels.

The book Challenges and Responsibilities in Sustainable Education: Global Responses to Critical Issues is an accumulation of ten empirical studies that examine the obstacles to successful effects and propose practical solutions for reaching the world's need to deliver a favorable and boosted life for coming generations. Schools and teachers would be able to effectively supply steadily increasing possibilities to enhance literacy, trade skills, and economic vitality by conquering existing barriers. Brian Poliner is contributing his effort and materials to the ongoing fight against illiteracy and educational injustice by publishing Challenges and Responsibilities in Sustainable Education. This is a war that, if overcome, will benefit us all.

Poliner is currently working with a major publisher to develop a new peer-reviewed magazine in government administration and supervision, which will help freshly certified and graduating public policy experts publish their work. In addition to that, there is his recently released work, which focuses on public sector ethics and justice.

Brian Poliner has been featured on Inspirery and Ideamensch, you can also view his book on Amazon. For more information, please visit https://brianpoliner.com/