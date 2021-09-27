Alliance Solutions Group, LLC Acquires Sage Clients from United Solutions Group - Southeast

The transaction brings Alliance’s customer base to over 4,700 construction and real estate companies

/EIN News/ -- SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Solutions Group has acquired United Solutions Group’s southeastern region Sage 100 Contractor and Sage 300 Construction & Real Estate clients, adding over 1,000 new customers to their existing customer base of 3,700+ construction businesses, effective October 1, 2021. The United Solutions Group team members in the region will also join Alliance Solutions Group to continue to provide local service to the customers.



Headquartered in Sarasota, FL, Alliance has offices in Texas and California, as well as numerous remote employees throughout the southern half of the US. Our Atlanta area location is located at 3235 Satellite Blvd., Suite 300, Duluth, GA 30096.

“We’ve been in expansion mode since day one, from adding new products and technologies to meet our customers’ needs to acquiring other partners,” says Mike Griffith, Managing Partner at Alliance Solutions Group. “Expanding our operations into this part of the southeast is in line with our vision to maintain our position as the largest construction management software provider in the US.”

“Alliance Solutions Group is a top-notch organization with a large staff of the country’s leading construction software experts,” says Ted O’Shea, Partner at United Solutions Group. “We know our Southeastern US customers will be in good hands.”

About Alliance Solutions Group: Alliance Solutions Group offers the most complete construction and real estate software solutions and consulting services from proven software developers, including Sage Construction and Real Estate , Sage Intacct , and Acumatica . We take pride in the commitment we have to our customers. With offices in California, Texas, Georgia, and Florida, we're familiar with regional market conditions that impact construction businesses and know how to resolve them.

About United Solutions Group: For over 35 years, United Solutions Group has delivered expert service and advice to thousands of construction companies. United Solutions Group will continue to serve as the premier Sage Construction & Real Estate partner to the New England states doing business as United Solutions, Inc.