Finnish Singer-Songwriter Eeppi Ursin Releases A New Single "Down"

Eeppi Ursin; Photo by Jyri Sariola Eeppi Ursin; Photo by Jyri Sariola

Vocalist and songwriter Eeppi Ursin explores New York City’s urban struggles through her unique Nordic background with impressive vocals and storytelling.

New York takes you up and down, it’s like a constant roller-coaster, but you never wanna give up the ride. That’s the energy I fell in love with when I first visited the city a long time ago” — Eeppi Ursin