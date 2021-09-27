Finnish Singer-Songwriter Eeppi Ursin Releases A New Single "Down"
Vocalist and songwriter Eeppi Ursin explores New York City’s urban struggles through her unique Nordic background with impressive vocals and storytelling.
New York takes you up and down, it’s like a constant roller-coaster, but you never wanna give up the ride. That’s the energy I fell in love with when I first visited the city a long time ago”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York-based Finnish-born singer-songwriter Eeppi Ursin releases her first single “Down” from an upcoming pop album “Speechless”. The music video, directed by an award-winning filmmaker and documentary director Erika Haavisto, is set to be released on October 1st featuring New York City’s urban landscape & exploring the urban struggles of living in the concrete jungle.
— Eeppi Ursin
While originally from Finland, Eeppi Ursin realized her longtime dream of becoming a New Yorker just before the pandemic in 2020. The new single “Down” is dedicated to her new hometown, for the love and hate relationship with this great city. “New York takes you up and down, it’s like a constant roller-coaster, but you never wanna give up the ride. That’s the energy I fell in love with when I first visited the city a long time ago,” said Eeppi prior to the launch of the song.
“Down” is a pop song with Finnish production and musicians. Eeppi Ursin plays piano in addition to vocals. Other musicians featured on the track include an internationally renowned guitarist Petteri Sariola, bassist Timo Hirvonen - a jazz club owner and “Jaco Pastorius of Finland”, and a drummer, and a recording engineer Jyri Sariola who also co-produced the song alongside Ursin.
Eeppi Ursin is a platinum-selling, award-winning singer, songwriter, and pianist with a versatile career. Ursin has released three solo albums, featured as a guest vocalist on numerous recordings, and has toured around the world with acclaimed artists such as Leroy Jones, Club For Five, and UMO Jazz Orchestra. In New York City she has had the chance to debut her creativity at various pop and jazz venues including Rockwood Music Hall, The Bitter End, and the Scandinavia House - The Nordic Center in America.
