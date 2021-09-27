Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts Hosts School Choice Advocate Corey DeAngelis on “The Nebraska Way” Podcast

Listen to episode twenty-seven of “The Nebraska Way” podcast by clicking here.

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Ricketts released the 27th episode of “The Nebraska Way” featuring Corey DeAngelis of American Federation for Children. During the episode, DeAngelis discusses expanding school choice and the importance of funding students instead of systems.

Corey DeAngelis is the national director of research at the American Federation for Children, the executive director at Educational Freedom Institute, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and a senior fellow at Reason Foundation. He was named on the Forbes 30 under 30 list for his work on education policy and received the Buckley Award from America’s Future in 2020.

DeAngelis’s research primarily focuses on the effects of school choice programs on nonacademic outcomes such as criminal activity, character skills, mental health, and political participation. He has authored or coauthored over 40 journal articles, book chapters, and reports on education policy, and he is the coeditor of School Choice Myths: Setting the Record Straight on Education Freedom.

His research has been published in peer‐reviewed academic journals, including Social Science Quarterly, School Effectiveness and School Improvement, Educational Review, Educational Research and Evaluation, and Peabody Journal of Education. His work has also been published in the Wall Street Journal, USA Today, the New York Post, and National Review.

DeAngelis received his PhD in education policy from the University of Arkansas. He holds a BBA and an MA in economics from the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Listen to episode 27 by clicking here. Listen to previous episodes and follow "The Nebraska Way" podcast on SoundCloud by clicking here, and on YouTube by clicking here. You can also find the podcast in the iTunes store and on the Apple podcast app.