Aerosol Actuators Market Growth Expected To Reach USD 1,587.5 Million By 2027 Says Reports And Data
Personal care applications are likely to grow at a rate of 5.1% in the forecast period.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Aerosol Actuators market is forecasted to reach USD 1,587.5 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is distinguished by the involvement of various companies engaged in the manufacturing of high volume actuators. The growing prevalence of respiratory diseases, like asthma, especially in developed countries, is projected to drive the market for aerosol inhalers worldwide. The rising usage of relief sprays by physiotherapists and players in sports for on-field injuries treatment is anticipated to drive the aerosol demand in healthcare applications, thus driving the market growth of actuators.
The increased usage of personal grooming products due to growing inclination towards personal care and appearance is a significant factor in propelling market growth. Increasing aerosol actuators' usage in nasal sprays, therapeutic lotion dispensers, and other easy-to-use prescription items is projected to fuel the demand for aerosol actuators in the upcoming years. Technological advancements in the design and development of actuators for improving product aesthetics and ease of usage have resulted in increased product demand, e.g., the factories in China import low-cost raw materials from the industries in the market.
The COVID-19 impact:
As the COVID-19 crisis is rising, producers are rapidly changing their activities and purchasing strategies to meet the demands of a pandemic that has developed the need for Aerosol Actuators based on the market. A sequence of positive as well as negative shocks will arise over a few months as producers and their vendors adapt to changing customer demands. Many regions look vulnerable to export-dependent economies, with an unfortunate global situation. The impact of this pandemic will reshape the global Aerosol Actuators markets when certain manufacturers either close down or decrease their production due to a lack of downstream demand. Some nations have their production suspended by their respective governments as a precautionary measure to combat the spread of the virus. Business dynamics in Asia Pacific regions have become very unpredictable in these cases, weakening regularly and finding it impossible to stable themselves.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
Based on Product, Dosage Actuators generated a revenue of USD 328.4 Million in 2019. It is projected to rise with a CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period, owing to growing usage for dosage aerosol actuators products in respiratory devices.
The Steel-Tinplate Actuators expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecasted period, owing to its wide variety of applications in household products that place a greater emphasis on the pressure of the containers.
The personal care sector is the major contributor to the Aerosol Actuators market. The personal care sector of the European region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 36.0% of the market in the year 2019, owing to the increasing usage for spray-based personal care items comprising hairsprays and shaving creams.
Europe dominated the market for Aerosol Actuators in 2019. The region's consistent focus on cost-effective and innovative procedures adopted in the industry is driving the market. The European region held approximately 38.0% of the market, followed by the Asia Pacific, which contains around 22.0% market in the year 2019.
Key participants include Lindal Group, Aptar Group, Coster Group, Mitani Valve Co. Ltd., Summit Packaging Systems, Presspart Manufacturing Ltd., Precision Valve Corporation, E C Pack Industrial Ltd., Ultramotive Corporation, and Newman-Green Inc., among others.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Aerosol Actuators market on the basis of Product, Type, application, and region:
Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Male Actuators
Female Actuators
Dosage Actuators
Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Aluminum Aerosol Actuators
Steel-Tinplate Actuators
Others
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Personal Care
Household
Automotive & Industrial
Paints
Medical
Others
Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)
The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Aerosol Actuators Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Aerosol Actuators Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
Continued….
The report emphasizes the following key questions
Q.1. What are the most lucrative and promising growth prospects for the market?
Q.2. Which sectors are expected to deliver a high growth rate and which industry aspects come into play in this advancement?
Q.3. Which geographies are estimated to exhibit the highest growth and the underlying causes?
Q.4. Which factors are impacting the future of the market and what are the driving factors?
Q.5. What are the hurdles and challenges curtailing the industry’s growth in the forecast period?
