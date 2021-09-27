UPDATE: APPOINTMENTS FOR PFIZER BOOSTER SHOTS AVAILABLE TODAY FOR THOSE 75 AND OLDER

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced that Vermonters 75 years of age and older are now eligible to schedule and receive COVID-19 vaccine boosters and can register starting today. Beginning on Wednesday, that eligibility expands to any Vermonters 70 years of age and older, and then to people aged 65 and older on Friday.

Additionally, starting on Friday, those aged 18 to 64 with underlying medical conditions or who work in certain occupational settings will become eligible for boosters. The State is awaiting guidance from the CDC on what underlying medical conditions and/or occupational settings make individuals eligible for booster shots. That guidance is expected from the CDC later this week.

WHERE AND HOW TO GET YOUR BOOSTER SHOT

When you are eligible, you can get your third dose anywhere that offers the Pfizer vaccine — a Health Department clinic, pharmacy, or health care provider. Find a map of locations at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine.

To register through the Health Department website:

Visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine and click the “make an appointment” button.

Make sure you have the information you need to log into your account ahead of time.

If you have not previously been vaccinated through the state registration system, need assistance or speak a language other than English, call 855-722-7878.

###

***Second release, 11:10 a.m., Friday, September 24, 2021***

UPDATE: VERMONT TO START PFIZER INITIAL BOOSTER SHOTS FRIDAY

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott, the Agency of Human Services and the Department of Health today announced an expansion of Vermont’s vaccination booster eligibility. Following this morning’s announcement from CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, M.D., M.P.H., the state will expand eligibility for booster shots to people aged 18 to 64 with underlying medical conditions on Friday, October 1. It is anticipated these conditions will be more specifically defined by the CDC later today.

Additionally, Vermonters 80 years of age and older are now eligible to schedule and receive boosters as of today, Friday, September 24. The schedule for the next age groups is:

75 and older on Monday, September 27

70 and older on Wednesday, September 29

65 and older Friday, October 1

The State is awaiting guidance from the CDC on what occupational or institutional settings at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure should be eligible for booster shots. The State will provide more information based on such recommendations early next week.

Unlike Vermont, many states are not returning to large, statewide clinics, and instead are relying primarily on pharmacies and health care providers for booster vaccinations. Governor Scott and Vermont’s COVID-19 Response Leadership Team believe a return to these statewide clinics will enable us to get more shots in arms faster.

Any eligible Vermonter may also check with their health care provider or local pharmacy to receive a booster shot. The schedule outlined is intended only for statewide clinics, accounting for anticipated demand and supply.

###

***Initial release, 8:19 p.m., Thursday, September 23, 2021***

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott, the Agency of Human Services and the Department of Health today announced that Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster doses will be available starting Friday to people in Vermont who are 80 years of age and older.

The announcement follows the Food & Drug Administration’s (FDA) expanded emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine, to permit a third booster shot to be administered 6 months after certain individuals received their second dose. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) met today to vote on its recommendations for boosters, following the FDA’s action.

The CDC will convene on Friday, September 24 to review those recommendations.

As we await final guidance from CDC, Vermont will move forward with scheduling boosters based on age, beginning Friday.

ELIGIBILITY:

As we await guidance from CDC on those aged 18-64 with certain health conditions, Vermont is confident that those 65 years of age and older will be approved by the CDC.

To accommodate expected demand, registration start dates for statewide clinics will be broken up by age groups. Each group can register starting at 8:15 a.m. on the following days:

80 years of age and older – Friday, September 24

75 years of age and older – Monday, September 27

70 years of age and older – Wednesday, September 29

65 years of age and older – Friday, October 1

Vermonters will be eligible to receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine if they previously received their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

At this time, the booster shots are only approved for those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. It is expected that expanded booster shots will be approved for both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recipients in the coming weeks.

Additional information will be issued by the State following CDC action tomorrow, including for those under age 65 with certain high-risk conditions.

WHERE AND HOW TO GET YOUR BOOSTER SHOT

When you are eligible, you can get your booster dose anywhere that offers the Pfizer vaccine — a Health Department clinic, pharmacy, or health care provider. Find a map of locations at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine.

Information about Health Department clinics:

Statewide clinics are only open to people ages 65 and older at this time.

To register through the Health Department website:

Visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine and click the “make an appointment” button.

Make sure you have the information you need to log into your account ahead of time.

If you have not previously been vaccinated through the state registration system, need assistance or speak a language other than English, call 855-722-7878.

You may not walk into these clinics without an appointment. You will be asked if you fit the eligibility requirements. You will not be asked for proof but please bring your vaccine card.

More appointments will be added as more clinics open up, so please check back if you don’t find an appointment right away or check for other sites that offer Pfizer vaccine.

“We know that vaccination is the way we’ll beat this pandemic and ensuring as many Vermonters as possible are fully protected is essential,” said Governor Scott. “Vermonters have led the way in our vaccination efforts, and I’m confident they will continue to in this next phase.”

“Even though COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States are highly effective, a booster dose gives your body extra protection,” said Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD. “Getting vaccinated – and receiving a booster shot when you are eligible – is especially important as the world continues to face the Delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.”

###