Mayor Bowser Extends Deadline for Ticket Amnesty Program Until December 31, 2021

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the Ticket Amnesty Program deadline has been extended from September 30 until December 31, 2021. Since the program launched on June 1, 2021, more than 32,000 drivers have already participated in the program, collectively settling $44 million worth of tickets. Now, District and non-District drivers have until the end of the year to take advantage of the District’s amnesty program that provides the opportunity to pay, without the doubling penalty, outstanding tickets for parking, photo enforcement, and minor moving violations.

“As the District continues to recover from the pandemic, we know this is a program that is helping residents – many who have had to make difficult financial decisions – get a fresh start and get back on track,” said Mayor Bowser. “Whether it’s the Ticket Amnesty Program or STAY DC, we are encouraging all residents in need of financial assistance to apply for these programs today.”

Under the program, eligible drivers only have to pay their original ticket amounts; any penalties are waived. Beginning in 2022, the penalties for late payment will be reinstated.

Below is a summary of the ticket amnesty program:

Who is eligible?

District and non-District drivers with outstanding tickets, including District residents who are having trouble obtaining a REAL ID credential because of outstanding tickets.

What tickets are eligible?

Tickets issued before December 31, 2021.

What types of tickets are eligible?

Parking, photo enforcement (including speed, red-light, and stop sign) and minor moving violations issued by law enforcement.

What will I have to pay?

You will pay the original ticket amount. Any penalties will be waived. Department of Public Works tow and storage fees, if any, will not be waived.

Residents and non-residents facing financial hardship should contact the Office of the Chief Financial Officer’s Central Collection Unit (OCFO CCU) for hardship options.

More information can be found at ticketamnesty.dc.gov.