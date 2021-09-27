ViaEurope picks Budapest for its third e-HUB

ViaEurope continues its dynamic pan-European expansion and chose Budapest Airport to set-up its third e-HUB. Budapest growing interest for cargo and e-commerce from China to Europe matches ViaEurope’s strategy to cover key entry points across the continent creating a pan-European super e-HUB.

Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two years only after successfully venturing outside The Netherlands, with the opening of a second e-HUB in Liege (LGG), Belgium, ViaEurope, a leader in e-commerce logistics in Europe is excited to announce the company’s continued European expansion with the opening of a third e-HUB at Budapest Airport (BUD), Hungary. BJ Streefland, CEO and founder of ViaEurope explains: “The success encountered at LGG in just two years of operations, validates our concept of connected e-HUBs, and confirms that it can be duplicated anywhere we see fit. As we continue to grow our footprint across the continent, Budapest airport’s strong investments, and commitments towards e-commerce, place us at the centre of a new regional cargo hub in Central & Eastern Europe (CEE).”

The unique and strategic geographical location of Budapest Airport in CEE is an undeniable advantage for ViaEurope, as its catchment zone comprises the entire CEE region including Hungary, Poland, Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Croatia, Austria, Slovenia, Czech Republic, parts of Germany etc..

Also, the recently signed cooperation agreement between China and Hungary dubbed the “Air Silk Road” has led to the creation of a dedicated express logistic centre: BUD Cargo City. Opened in January 2020, this new cargo handling centre allows ViaEurope to operate its own bonded warehouse and do digitise customs clearance 24/7. Located directly at the airport, ViaEurope e-HUB has easy landside access, direct connection to the motorway network of Hungary and easy access to the neighbouring countries. The new facilities of BUD Cargo City handed over in 2020 and the actual cargo flight network of BUD provides an excellent environment for ViaEurope to start its BUD hub project.

“We are excited to work together with BUD airport which is committed to becoming an e-commerce hub for CEE and provide companies like ViaEurope with innovative air cargo logistics solutions,” says BJ Streefland.

René Droese, Budapest Airport Chief Development Officer confirms: “E-commerce cargo has a bright future at Budapest Airport. We intend to continue developing our cargo capacities, support the implementation of new cargo technologies and build strong co-operations with the e-commerce community. BUD is therefore happy to welcome ViaEurope’s third European e-HUB. Their approach to e-commerce logistics is powered by technology and data analytics, something we strongly believe in too.”

ViaEurope BUD e-HUB will be operational right on time for the next peak season in November. Just like in AMS and LGG, the company will offer there an extensive portfolio of solutions including Airport handling, customs clearance, last-mile delivery and line haul services.

