Governor Abbott Announces Dallas Designated As Music Friendly Community

September 27, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Dallas, having completed the multi-step certification process, has been designated as a Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office (TMO). The Music Friendly Community program seeks to foster music business-related economic development in Texas cities and communities.

"With support from the Texas Music Office, in 2019 the Texas music industry created more than 210,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs in communities all across the Lone Star State and generated $27.3 billion in economic activity," said Governor Abbott. "Music Friendly Communities certified by the Texas Music Office are serious about attracting and developing the local music industry to spur job creation and economic growth. I congratulate the City of Dallas on earning the Music Friendly Community designation, and I look forward to amplifying their continued success."

"The Texas Music Office is incredibly proud to certify Dallas as our 29th Music Friendly Community partner," said TMO Director Brendon Anthony. "We look forward to working with their liaison, their advisory board, and their community stakeholders to support and grow Dallas’ local music economy."

"When you talk about Texas music history, you are talking about Dallas," said Mayor Eric Johnson. "Our city helped bring the world the likes of Lead Belly, Blind Lemon Jefferson, Whistlin’ Alex Moore, T-Bone Walker, Steve Miller, Boz Scaggs, Roy Hargrove, Johnnie Taylor, Dusty Hill, Ray Charles, Erykah Badu, Norah Jones, The Chicks, The DOC, Meat Loaf, Charley Pride, and Stevie Ray and Jimmie Vaughan, among others. And the stages of Deep Ellum, Oak Cliff, the Cedars, and downtown Dallas routinely attract some of the top musical artists working today. We are incredibly grateful for this designation, which recognizes our city's rich history and allows us to foster our vibrant music scene for years to come."

"North Texas is a place that appreciates creativity and culture in a variety of forms," said Representative Angie Chen Button. "As a Music Friendly Community, the environment Dallas nurtures will have a significant impact on the music industry as well as business recruitment, retention, and expansion."

"Dallas’s rich musical culture animates the city’s soul," said Senator Nathan Johnson. "Whether we’re together at the symphony hall, a blues bar, a sold-out concert arena, a living room recital, or just practicing an instrument at home, music is a place we all can gather."

"I'm proud Dallas has earned this designation," said Senator Royce West. "From the early days of Blues in Deep Ellum to today's thriving Dallas music scene, our city has a rich history of music performance and production. I look forward to the opportunities this will bring to Dallas."

"Arts, culture, and music are critical pieces of our individual and collective community and great drivers for our economy," said Representative Morgan Meyer. "I'm honored to represent the largest contiguous urban arts district in the nation, excited that Dallas is now recognized as a Music Friendly Community — these great arts experiences can strengthen our city, our communities, and our families."

TMO Director Brendon Anthony and TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will present the Music Friendly Community designation to Mayor Eric Johnson on Wednesday, September 29 at Kessler Theater at 10 am during a certification ceremony in partnership with Visit Dallas.

"We’re proud to earn this distinction acknowledging what we’ve known about Dallas for a long time; it’s a city of deep and diverse musical history that has birthed a wide array of amazing musical talent," said VisitDallas President and CEO Craig T. Davis. "The Dallas Film & Creative Industries Office, formerly known as the Dallas Film Commission, has put forth a lot of effort to earn this distinction and has worked tirelessly on a new website and expanding its expertise to ensure Dallas is putting its best foot forward as we advocate and support musical artists and industry professionals."

Dallas joins nearly 30 other Texas cities that have received the official Music Friendly Community designation. These cities include Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Denton, Lindale, Stephenville, Conroe, San Angelo, Nacogdoches, Abilene, McKinney, Waxahachie, Waco, Alpine, Bastrop, New Braunfels, Victoria, Lubbock, Denison, Arlington, Brenham, Dripping Springs, Round Rock, El Paso, Odessa, Vidor, Grand Prairie, and Port Aransas. Houston is currently working through the certification process.

About the Texas Music Friendly Community program: https://gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities