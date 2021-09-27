DeFi Connect Warms up for DefiPay Launch for More Convenient Payments

/EIN News/ -- Lagos, Nigeria, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Connect , the African DeFi startup, is excited to announce the coming launch of its payment platform. According to a recent announcement made by its CEO at a conference, DefiPay will be rolling out in the coming weeks.



The project is claiming the attention of the blockchain space with its various real-world use cases. DefiPay will be a pathway for merchants to efficiently run their e-commerce businesses. According to the platform’s team, it works similar to Paystack but runs solely on cryptocurrency payments.

Furthermore, other users can leverage the platform to pay for several services, including shopping, hospital bills, and transport, among others. It will release a mobile application that users can scan goods for the pricing. DefiPay will be usable across the DeFi Connect network to increase the usability of its platform.

DefiPay is the tip of the icing as DeFi Connect has other features on its platform for user convenience. Other exciting news is Hotbit’s upcoming listing of DeFi Connect’s token, DFC, set for September 29. According to the recent announcement made by Hotbit, the DFC/USDT deposit function will launch at 5.00 am. while the trading function starts at 7.00 am. UTC on the same day. Hobbit stands as the third platform listing DFC besides Latoken and PancakeSwap.

Revamping Blockchain Technology

The DeFi Connect platform prides itself as a uniting power for users while offering lucrative opportunities for businesses. It leverages the positive characteristics of blockchain technology, including safety, scalability, decentralization, and real-life use cases.

The platform hopes to shift the dynamics of the global financial sector through innovation. However, finance is not the only sector the platform wishes to revamp. Its extensive usability is spreading into logistics, transport, and health. In the future, it hopes to explore more possibilities through its straightforward implementation capabilities.

One advantage that the platform offers its users is indiscriminate participation. It favors different people within society, including business people, civil servants, and social workers. Networking is at the center of its objectives, providing users with the services they need and businesses with clientele. It targets the unemployed and underemployed, hoping to create progress within African countries.

Moreover, DeFi Connect believes that its platform can extend transparency into businesses and the political arena. In turn, this factor will save time and additional costs incurred with the traditional systems.

DeFi has been a competitive sector within the crypto community, expanding the services that crypto could offer in the past. DeFi Connect’s integration of yield farming on its platform allows users to earn passive income while remaining incentivized.

DeFi Connect Tokenomics

At the core of DeFi Connect’s ecosystem is the DeFi Connect Coin , acting as a bridge between digital currencies and traditional finance. The coin has an initial supply of 200 trillion, with 20% dedicated to its presale, which ended in July.

The rest of the coins are distributed as follows: 60% to yield farming rewards, 10% to promotion, 3% to contest, 5% to development, and 2% to airdrops. DeFi Connect hopes that its coin will receive listings on top exchanges to diversify where it is tradeable.

DFC yield farming is a lucrative opportunity offering users up to 190% APY on your held tokens. As time goes by, the platform will cut down the percentage by increasing DFC’s circulating supply. The coin has earned a listing on CoinMarketCap and Coingecko, making it easier for users to follow its progress.

A Special Focus on Health

As mentioned earlier, DeFi Connect targets different sectors, including transport, digital marketing, and logistics. However, the platform has dedicated a considerable amount of its resources to the health sector. The vision is to provide access to decentralized health-related services on one platform.

DEHIM healthcare is a feature aiming at making health record storage easier for both users and healthcare providers. The only step you need to be automatically enrolled in the system is purchasing the DFC token. You can then monitor your health situation wherever you are while accessing personalized health plans. Furthermore, it strives to protect user health records by leveraging blockchain technology.

One of them is a health insurance marketplace enabling insurance packages providers to list their services on the platform. Furthermore, users can search for whatever plan suiting their health needs. On the other hand, the DeFi Connect health app helps you monitor your vitals and health data. In turn, you can easily keep track of your health conditions and fitness.

The above is a glimpse of the vast array of activities the platform hopes to implement in the long run. To be a part of its growing community and get updates on when some of these features will launch, join DeFi Connect’s Telegram page!

