Global Thulium Laser System Market Size - Forecast to 2026

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Thulium Laser System Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 5.5% between 2021 and 2026. The growing demand for minimally invasive procedures and the lower hospitalization periods from the use of thulium lasers are the major drivers of the thulium laser system market.


Key Market Insights

  • Thulium lasers have been proven to have a lower risk of complications and smaller hospitalization periods compared to conventional procedures for treating benign prostatic hyperplasia
  • The growing number of anti-aging treatment involving the use of thulium lasers are expected to increase the demand for thulium lasers
  • The multispecialty hospitals segment is expected to hold the lion’s share of the thulium laser system market
  • The urology segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market owing to the growing geriatric population and increasing incidence of benign prostatic hyperplasia and bladder cancer
  • ITC - International Technology Corporation, Jena Surgical, Lutronic, Quanta System, WON Technology, Olympus, ForTech, Lumenis, Boston Scientific Corporation, Richard Wolf, and OmniGuide Holdings, Inc., among others are the key players in the market

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

  • Dermatology
    • Scar Removal
  • Urology
    • Urolithiasis
    • Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia
    • Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

  • Multispecialty Hospitals
  • Urology Laser Clinics
  • Dermatology Clinics
  • Research Institutions

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

