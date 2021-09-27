“Deputy Prime Minister Jurin” Pushes F&B Businesses through DITP “THAIFEX-Virtual Trade Show”
This 29 Sep – 3 Oct Targeting to Bring 830 Million Baht InflowTHAILAND, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, Thailand, affirmed its readiness to host the Virtual - Online Business Matching for food and beverage products via www.thaifex-vts.com during 29 September - 3 October. The goal is to stimulate the growth of the Thai food and beverage industry after the challenging period of the global COVID-19 pandemic while meeting the demands of international buyers/importers from all over the world to participate in business matching with Thai business operators.
Mr. Jurin Laksanawisit, Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce revealed that the Virtual - Online Business Matching or V-OBM is the highlight activity for THAIFEX - Virtual Trade Show (THAIFEX-VTS) held by DITP especially for Thai business operators in food, beverage, and other related industries to showcase their products and service, while participating in business matching with international buyers/importers more conveniently and easily via the website www.thaifex-vts.com.
To join the V-OBM activity, buyers/importers can select the exhibitors listed in their company name or products of interest to make an appointment in advance on the platform. The business matching date and time will be scheduled based on the regions of the world to accommodate different time zones.
“This V-OBM has attracted much attention from food and beverage business operators. As physical trade shows cannot be held as usual during the COVID-19 pandemic, this VTS would serve as a channel for exporters/exhibitors to meet with buyers/importers. As of now, 368 companies have signed up for the V- OBM while 1,433 buyers and importers from 99 countries have registered for the VTS. The THAIFEX - VTS will help stimulate the economy and enable Thai F&B business operators to boost their trade orders, which will eventually bring in over 830 million baht revenue inflow to Thailand,” affirmed Mr. Jurin.
Apart from the V-OBM activity, the buyers/importers participating in THAIFEX – VTS can browse www.thaifex-vts.com to enjoy the VTS tour feeling like attending a physical trade show. They can visit the exhibition booths and experience 360-degree product views, which is available 24 hours, and talk to the exhibitors via V-OBM, VDO Call, or sending messages via Chat. Moreover, there is a web board for buyers and sellers to post and contact one another, as well as the product and company recommendation feature so that the buyers/importers can search the targeted exhibitors more easily and conveniently.
Without a doubt, THAIFEX - VTS would play a major role to enable Thai exporters to successfully match with international buyers. Equipped with this robust business matching program, www.thaifex-vts.com can certainly realize its full potential as the platform of the future for food and beverage products.
Those interested in F&B business can register to join THAIFEX – VTS at www.thaifex-vts.com. For more information, please contact the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) by phone at 1169 or visit www.ditp.go.th.
Ms. Usanee Thavornkarn
Integrated Communication Co
+66 81 984 5500
usanee@incom.co.th