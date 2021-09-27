Women Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD) Treatment Market LATAM to Reach Valuation of $170 million by 2027
Demand for hyposexual desire disorder treatments is on the rise, owing to surge in prevalence of lifestyle ailments such as stress and depression.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) is the most prevalent sexual disorder among women of all ages, however it is also one of the most challenging disorders to address. It is the most common type of sexual dysfunction that occurs in women. HSDD is mainly associated with hyper function inhibition and hypo functional excitation regulated by neuromodulators in the brain. In addition, several physical conditions are also related to HSDD, which include anxiety, depression, diabetes, urinary incontinence, and multiple sclerosis. Its treatment includes psychotherapy or pharmacotherapy. Psychotherapy utilizes cognitive behavioral therapy, which offers counseling sessions with a sex therapist, whereas pharmacotherapy comprises treatment with numerous drugs, namely buspirone, bremelanotide, bupropion, flibanserin, and others.
The LATAM women hypoactive sexual desire disorder treatment market size accounted for $131 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $170 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027.
Download Free Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7952
COVID-19 Impact Analysis on LATAM Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD) Treatment Market
Lockdowns had an adverse impact on every type of business in Latin America. For instance, non-essential businesses such as retail business that operate with a physical location with access to public were closed. Furthermore, non-essential construction was also halted, recreational and entertainment businesses such as gyms, movie theaters, art centers, race tracks, salon, and public & private social clubs were also closed under the lock downs. However, essential businesses such as grocery stores, chemist stores, hospitals, veterinary hospitals remained functional during lockdowns. Furthermore, the impact of COVID-19 on LATAM women hypoactive sexual desire disorder treatment market was fairly negative, owing to fall in demand and supply of drugs used in treatment. Furthermore, other factors that were responsible for a negative impact on the market included limited availability of medical care, shortage of healthcare staff, and rise in burden of COVID-19 related hospitalization. However, various governments are working toward ensuring undisrupted supply of drugs, which is expected to lead to a stabilization in the market overtime.
The LATAM women hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) treatment market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in prevalence of lifestyle ailments, such as stress, depression, anxiety, prolonged fatigue, and rise in use of medicines that induce a state of hypoactive sexual desire disorder. In addition, rise in number of surgical procedures that lead to sexual dysfunction are also expected to boost the growth of LATAM women hypoactive sexual desire disorder treatment market during the forecast period. However, lack in awareness related to hypoactive sexual desire disorder are anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Presence of strong pipeline products which present in late phases of clinical trials are expected to get approved for commercialization in the coming years. Hence, the presence of pipeline drugs offers a lucrative opportunity for the LATAM women hypoactive sexual desire disorder treatment market.
For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7952
The LATAM women hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, sales channel, and country. By type, the market is categorized into buspirone and bupropion. On the basis of sales channels, it is divided into hospitals, clinics and online retailers. Country wise, it is classified into Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and Rest of the LATAM.
By type, the LATAM hypoactive sexual desire disorder treatment market is segmented into buspirone and bupropion. The buspirone segment is expected to exhibit fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the fact that it is FDA approved treatment aimed at HSDD in premenopausal women, which makes it a preferred brand over the off label treatments. Furthermore, this treatment type has lesser side effects as compared to other treatment options present in the market.
Country wise, Argentina is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as rise in healthcare infrastructure, surge in healthcare expenditure, and rise in awareness related to hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
Access Full Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/latam-hypoactive-sexual-desire-disorder-treatment-market-A07587
The Major Key Players Are:
Aurobindo Pharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Palatin Technologies, Inc., Sprout Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Zydus Cadila.
Key Findings Of The Study:
• By treatment type, in terms of value, the bupropion segment dominated the market in 2019, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period
• By sales channel, the clinics segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.
• By treatment type, the bupropion segment accounted for more than half the share of the market in 2019.
• By country, Argentina is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.
Trending Reports In Healthcare Industry:
Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Analysis, Industry Forecast 2030
Digital Impression Systems Market Analysis, Industry Forecast, 2030
Dipeptidyl Peptidase-4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors Market Industry Forecast, 2030
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn