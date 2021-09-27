Global Automotive OTA Market worth US$14,015.7 Million by 2031: Visiongain Research Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Global Automotive OTA Market Report from 2021-2031: Market by Technology Type (Firmware Over-The-Air Technology (FOTA), Software Over-The-Air Technology (SOTA)), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles), Application Type (Electronic Control Unit (ECU), Infotainment, Safety and Security, Telematics Control Unit, Others), Plus analysis of leading regional/national markets and leading companies in the market. COVID-19 Impact Recovery Analysis (V-shaped recovery, W-shaped recovery, U-shaped recovery, L-shaped recovery)



Global Automotive OTA Market Outlook

According to Visiongain analysis, the global automotive OTA market was valued at US$2,067.2 million in 2020. The global market is expected to reach US$3,669.5 million in 2026 from its previous value of US$2,042.4 million in 2021. Visiongain further anticipates that the worldwide automotive OTA market will reach US$14,015.7 million in 2031.

Key Questions Answered by this Report:

What is the current size of the overall global automotive OTA market ? How much will this market be worth from 2021 to 2031?

? How much will this market be worth from 2021 to 2031? What are the main drivers and restraints that will shape the overall automotive OTA market over the next ten years?

What are the main segments within the overall automotive OTA market?

How much will each of these segments be worth for the period 2021 to 2031?

How will the composition of the market change during that time, and why?

What factors will affect that industry and market over the next ten years?

What are the largest national markets for the world automotive OTA market?

What is their current status and how will they develop over the next ten years?

What are their revenue potentials to 2031?

How will market shares of the leading national markets change by 2031, and which geographical region will lead the market in 2031?

Who are the leading companies and what are their activities, and recent developments?

What are some of the most prominent automotive OTA technologies currently in development?

What are the main trends that will affect the world automotive OTA market between 2021 and 2031?

What are the main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats for the market?

What are the social, technological, economic, and political influences that will shape that industry over the next ten years?

How will the global automotive OTA market evolve over the forecasted period, 2021 to 2031?

evolve over the forecasted period, 2021 to 2031? What will be the main commercial drivers for the market from 2021 to 2031?

How will market shares of prominent national markets change from 2021, and which countries will lead the market in 2031, achieving the highest revenues and fastest growth?

How will that industry evolve between 2021 and 2031, especially in R&D?

Safety and security features offered by connected cars to drive market growth

Safety and security features provided by connected cars should drive the market. This aspect has always been crucial from the consumers and the auto manufacturer's perspective. In case of an emergency, connected cars send out a message, seeking assistance, which also indicates the coordinates of the location. Additionally, in case of theft, the consumers will be able to track their vehicle at the tip of their fingers using a Smartphone app developed especially for this purpose. Based on these features, the impact of the safety and security applications on the connected cars market is expected to gain wide adoption in future.

COVID-19 Impact on Automotive Market

The covid-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on the global supply chain which has affected the global automotive OTA companies . Considering the situation, Automotive OTA solution providers are looking to fast-track plans for agile processes and supply chains as they prepare for a volatile demand environment after the Covid-19 global pandemic. Supply chains work on schedules decided well in advance based on demand projections. However, automakers are now looking to redesign these systems to cater to an unpredictable demand environment.

Discover sales predictions for the global automotive OTA market and submarkets.

Along with revenue prediction for the overall market, there are 3 segmentations of the automotive OTA market, with forecasts for 2Technology Types, 4Application Type, 3vehicle Type each forecasted at a global, regional, and country-level, along with COVID-19 impact recovery pattern analysis for all segments.

Who are the leading players analyzed in the market?

Airbiquity Cohda Wireless Continental AG Robert Bosch GmBH NIVIDIA Corporation NXP Semiconductors Aptiv LLC Infineon Technologies AG Harman International Texas Instruments Intel Corporation ATS Advanced Telematics Systems GnbH Fujitsu Ltd. Microsoft Corporation Garmin Ltd. Autonet Mobile Inc.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions.

Information found nowhere else

with our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the automotive OTA market and leading companies . You will find data, trends and predictions.

