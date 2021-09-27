COVID-19 Daily Update 9-27-2021

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 27, 2021, there are currently 14,534 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 45 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 3,568 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old male from Tucker County, a 70-year old female from Wyoming County, a 51-year old male from Randolph County, a 70-year old female from Jackson County, a 78-year old male from Monroe County, a 56-year old female from Monongalia County, a 77-year old male from McDowell County, an 83-year old female from Mingo County, a 95-year old female from Cabell County, a 75-year old male from Harrison County, a 60-year old male from Jefferson County, a 56-year old female from Mercer County, a 76-year old male from McDowell County, a 71-year old female from Ohio County, a 52-year old female from Webster County, an 87-year old male from Wyoming County, a 61-year old female from Kanawha County, a 68-year old female from Fayette County, a 30-year old male from Wood County, a 71-year old male from Brooke County, a 79-year old male from Pleasants County, a 77-year old male from Kanawha County, a 49-year old male from Mercer County, a 54-year old male from Boone County, an 84-year old female from Kanawha County, a 39-year old male from Monroe County, a 56-year old female from Kanawha County, an 86-year old male from Raleigh County, a 75-year old female from Mingo County, a 63-year old female from Mingo County, a 54-year old male from Raleigh County, a 50-year old male from Mineral County, a 74-year old female from Cabell County, a 40-year old female from Mingo County, a 68-year old female from Wayne County, a 78-year old male from Cabell County, a 67-year old male from Kanawha County, a 43-year old male from Summers County, an 83-year old female from Mercer County, a 66-year old male from Cabell County, a 58-year old female from Mineral County, a 69-year old male from Ohio County, a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, a 96-year old female from Monongalia County, and a 73-year old female from Brooke County.

“Though we may tire of the pandemic, we must never forget that measures for prevention mean lives saved,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We counter the devastation of COVID-19 by ensuring we are vaccinated as well as our family members.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (90), Berkeley (700), Boone (194), Braxton (169), Brooke (112), Cabell (723), Calhoun (47), Clay (54), Doddridge (69), Fayette (348), Gilmer (43), Grant (146), Greenbrier (308), Hampshire (193), Hancock (250), Hardy (104), Harrison (794), Jackson (276), Jefferson (355), Kanawha (1,055), Lewis (210), Lincoln (128), Logan (319), Marion (615), Marshall (266), Mason (173), McDowell (256), Mercer (592), Mineral (282), Mingo (317), Monongalia (368), Monroe (91), Morgan (112), Nicholas (208), Ohio (256), Pendleton (51), Pleasants (81), Pocahontas (43), Preston (397), Putnam (508), Raleigh (600), Randolph (120), Ritchie (116), Roane (124), Summers (112), Taylor (153), Tucker (27), Tyler (118), Upshur (222), Wayne (415), Webster (79), Wetzel (159), Wirt (68), Wood (706), Wyoming (212). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Hampshire, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, Ohio, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Tyler/Wetzel, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department Parking Lot, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus Parking Lot, 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com)

Fayette County

10:00 AM –2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5485 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

Hampshire County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 63 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marion County

10:00 AM – 9:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Marshall County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Potomac State College, Church McKee Art Center, 101 Fort Avenue, Keyser, WV

Monongalia County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Randolph County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV

Ritchie County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 135 S. Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Taylor County

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Tyler/Wetzel Counties

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler County Health Department, 425 South Fourth Avenue, Paden City, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.