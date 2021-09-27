Submit Release
Injured Hiker in Sandwich

CONTACT: Sgt. Alex Lopashanski 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 September 27, 2021

Sandwich, NH – On Saturday, September 25, shortly before noon, New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a hiker was injured on the Blueberry Ledge Trail. The hiker was Morgan Mrak, 29, of Redding, CT. Morgan was hiking with her friend when she fell and injured her shoulder while ascending the trail. A passing hiker stopped to assist and after attempting to stabilize the injury they placed a call to 911 for help. Along with Fish and Game Conservation Officers, rescuers from Sandwich Fire Department, Moultonborough Fire Department, and Stewarts Ambulance Service responded.

Morgan was just over 1.5 miles from the trailhead. Rescuers stabilized her injury and she was able to proceed to the trailhead under her own power. She arrived back at the trailhead shortly before 4:00 p.m. and was driven from the scene by ambulance and taken to Lakes Region General Hospital for treatment.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.

