Slavicoin Announces Lock of 140 Million USD in SLV Tokens for 7 Years

/EIN News/ -- MONTE CARLO, Monaco, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Slavicoin decentralized project has announced that it will be locking 700 million of the native Slavi tokens of the project for a period of 7 years. The announcement made by Slavi Kutchoukov, CEO and Founder of Slavicoin, regarding the lock of its native SLV tokens pertains to the placement of 700 million SLV native tokens in a closed smart contract. The amount corresponds to 70% of the total issuance of SLV tokens, which will remain locked for 7 years. Now, the price of Slavi token is 0.2$ and each user can buy this token directly at www.slavicoin.io.



The project has also stated that it will be unlocking the tokens in portions, with releases of 50 million tokens every half a year. The Slavi protocol is also planning to launch a special staking campaign for users with a number of advantages over other similar offerings on the market. The staking program will foresee a mechanism at which every time a user receives a reward, the same number of tokens will be burned from the locked 700 million SLV, thus resulting in a deflationary model. The campaign will be up and running until all 700 million SLV are burned. Such an approach entails numerous benefits for the community of the Slavi project.

Among the main value-adding advantages is the decrease in the total supply of SLV tokens in circulation, which will be increasing the value of remaining supply. The development team believes that in the future, such a mechanism can play a role in determining the price of the Slavi token as a well-thought-out strategy to motivate users to stake their assets.

The www.slavicoin.io is a multi-chain cryptocurrency platform that grants users access to all the benefits of blockchain technologies with a minimum number of iterations. The decentralized protocol includes a full set of products, such as a wallet, an exchange, and a cross-chain bridge, and many others, with all of the functions being focused on working with various chains so that a universal DeFi space is formed. More than twenty blockchains are supported by Slavi Dapp, including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, Solana, Mina, Polygon, Polkadot, NEAR, Tron etc.

The Slavi platform includes an entire ecosystem inside a unified application that allows users to trade, increase income, access the best investment opportunities, book luxury using SLV tokens, and much more. The Slavi platform has recently concluded several successful funding rounds, which have given the project sufficient funding to develop and deploy the application for subsequent marketing and scaling.

Media Contact

Company Name: Slavicoin

Contact Person: Slavi Kutchoukov

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/slavi_coin/

E-mail: info@slavicoin.io

Website: https://slavicoin.io

SOURCE: Slavicoin