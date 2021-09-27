Vasopressin Market to surpass US$ 2,912.0 million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global vasopressin market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,112.6 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Vasopressin Market:

The global vasopressin market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to increasing number of cardiovascular surgeries. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every year about 340,000 coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) procedures are performed in the U.S. Hence, increasing number of cardiovascular surgeries propels demand for vasopressin to control the blood flow.

Moreover, increasing approvals of vasopressin drug is expected to drive growth of the global vasopressin market. For instance, in April 2018, Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc announced the approval of its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for its 1ml vasopressin injection. The product is an original generic version of Endo International plc’s Vasostrict formulation.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global vasopressin market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period (2021-2028), owing to increasing launches of vasopressin drug. For instance, in 2020, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, a pharmaceutical company launched desmopressin acetate injection USP, 4 mcg/mL in the U.S. market. Desmopressin acetate is a synthetic analogue of the natural pituitary hormone 8-arginine vasopressin (ADH), an antidiuretic hormone affecting renal water conservation.

North America is expected to be the most lucrative region in the vasopressin market, owing to presence of major key players such as Par Pharmaceutical, Pfizer Inc, Fresenius Kabi Canada, and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global vasopressin market include Par Pharmaceutical, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Fresenius Kabi Canada, Astellas Pharma, Shanghai Soho-Yiming Pharmaceuticals, Endo International, Hybio Pharmaceutical, Hainan Zhonghe Pharmaceutical, and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals.

Market Segmentation:

Global Vasopressin Market, By Type: Intravenous Injection Intramuscular Injection Subcutaneous Injection

Global Vasopressin Market, By Application: Anti-Diuretic Hormone Deficiency Gastrointestinal Bleeding Vasodilatory Shock Ventricular Tachycardia & Fibrillation

Global Vasopressin Market, By End User: Hospital Clinics Others

Global Vasopressin Market, By Region: North America



By Country U.S. Canada



Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



